Green Thumb: Catch Any Dip

Sep. 14, 2023 11:03 AM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)4 Comments
Summary

  • Green Thumb Industries Inc. has surged in the last month due to positive regulatory signs and a share buyback.
  • The Federal government is expected to make a move to reschedule cannabis to a Schedule 3 drug or approve the SAFE Banking Act, which would further boost domestic cannabis stocks.
  • Green Thumb's proposed share buyback may not be the best use of cash, but the stock is cheap at 9x adjusted EBITDA.
USA Flag with DEA Drug Enforcement Administration Flag on a Pole

mirza kadic/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis stocks surged in the last month with Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) nearly doubling from the recent lows. Positive signs on the regulatory front and a share buyback have investors far more

Comments (4)

d
deeminimus
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (3.32K)
key words - 'votes around cannabis always appear close and never get passed.'
be careful investing here
h
hubbard1
Today, 11:23 AM
Comments (27)
I started in the cannabis sector back before Canada became legal. A year later, with some small profits I realized the Canadian government seemed to push large production of cannabis with limited roll out of MSO licenses. At that point I started getting out. I end up getting out with a loss, luckily not too bad because I saw the writing on the wall for the Canadian market. However after researching for one good buy I waited until GTBIF hit $7 a few weeks ago. Sold a third for around 60% profit. Holding the rest and will buy again if it dips in the $8 range. Long GTBIF.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:15 AM
Comments (14.41K)
Thanks for the article.
chillside profile picture
chillside
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (494)
Thanks for the Analysis, FOX!

Can you do one for Cresco Labs, TerrAscend & TRULIEVE CANNABIS too? 🙂
