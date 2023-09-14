The Fiscal Mess Of U.S. Debt

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment

In the middle of August, I wrote a post titled "U.S. Debt: Out of Control."

The situation is going to get worse...not better. And, as the situation gets worse and worse, the U.S. is going to get closer and closer to the 2024 presidential election.

The Congressional Budget Office is now projecting a deficit of $1.7 trillion for the current fiscal year ending this month.

The total U.S. debt outstanding is already greater than $32.0 trillion.

And, the Congressional Budget Office says that interest payments have risen by $149 billion in the first eleven months of this fiscal year, a 30 percent rise over a year ago.

The debt payments, expected to be around $644 billion, are approaching what the U.S. spends on national defense, which will be $691 billion this year!

The Wall Street Journal writes:

"A third of the current deficit is going to pay interest on money borrowed for previous spending blowouts."

And, typical of politicians, because of the fiscal situation, inflation seemingly cannot be reduced to the government target of 2.0 percent per year. The solution now being proposed is to raise the government's target rate of interest to 3.0 percent.

And so on and so forth.

If the government cannot cover its shortcomings with one target...well...just change the target so as to let the government get away with further irresponsibility.

Supposedly, we are going to have another congressional battle over the budget in the near future.

What hopes do I have that something good will come out of the discussions?

Zero and none.

The Republicans are going to push the Democrats because they have the presidency...but, back in the back rooms, the Republicans are just using these budget battles to attack the Democrats.

If the situation were reversed...I have every belief that the Republicans would be where the Democrats are, and the Democrats would be where the Republicans are.

The U.S. debt situation is out of control.

And, there is really no responsible body of people in the government that is really willing to put together a disciplined approach to running the U.S.

Look at this behavior of the federal deficit over the past twenty years.

Government Surplus or Deficit (Federal Reserve)

And, therefore, the debt piles up.

Federal Debt (Federal Reserve)

Does this really give us a picture of responsible behavior?

The real problem with this, as I see it, is that there is a growing number of things that are surfacing that could result in major economic and social disturbances over the next twelve months that could really disrupt the country and play a major role in the 2024 presidential election.

One of the newest things on the horizon is the possibility that there could be a labor union upheaval in the automobile industry.

But, there are many, many other things that could cause a major disruption.

For example, there is the situation in Ukraine.

Then there is the Federal Reserve and its effort to fight inflation.

The Federal Reserve is now in its 18th month of "quantitative tightening" and is promising that there may be many more months of this policy.

Inflation is coming down.

However, one of the biggest hurdles that the monetary authorities always face in attempting to follow a disciplined approach to policy is a federal government that is tossing more and more and more debt into the financial markets.

David Malpass, former president of the World Bank and former undersecretary of the U.S. Treasury, has pointed out that

"Today's Fed is silent on, or even enables, inflationary fiscal policies."

"As (the Fed) holds its tongue, the Fed's dual mandates for price stability and full employment are slipping away."

Another factor is that the European Union seems to be slipping into a recession, a recession that could have substantial repercussions on the U.S. economy.

So, the fiscal mess created by the U.S. government stands to play a major role in the world events that seem to be unfolding as we talk.

Where does this leave investors?

Well, it leaves investors in a not very comfortable place.

An environment of radical uncertainty is never an environment that investors want to have to deal with.

In fact, to me, an environment of radical uncertainty means that investors should substantially reduce the amount of risk they carry in their portfolio.

Radical uncertainty means that investors don't even know all the possible outcomes that might occur in the future. Missing outcomes means that a decision maker doesn't really know what probabilities to assign to even those possible outcomes that the investor can identify.

In other words, the investor cannot even make a rational decision with respect to the investor's portfolio choice.

Thus, the wisest choice for the investor in this kind of environment is to minimize risk.

The federal debt position is creating a future that is quite unknown...not an environment for aggressive risk-taking.