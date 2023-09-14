Scharfsinn86

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is a perfect representation of the unwarranted fervor that has surrounded clean energy transportation. The unprecedented success of Tesla (TSLA) drove many to invest in unproven companies like Nikola with the hopes that these companies would replicate Tesla's success. None of these companies have managed to come close to reaching Tesla. In fact, the majority of these companies have failed to reach even their own roadmaps.

Nikola is in a category of its own when it comes to unfulfilled goals. The company, which was once seen as a serious player in the clean energy space, is now on the verge of bankruptcy. In fact, Nikola may only have a few quarters left in the tank as its cash is running dangerously low. There is little hope that Nikola will be able to turn things around at this point.

Nikola has seen its valuation collapse in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Clear Industry Shift

It is becoming increasingly clear that hydrogen fuel cell technology will not be competitive for the foreseeable future. Not only are pure EVs proving to be more economical, but they are also attracting an increasing amount of attention from policymakers and government officials. The momentum for pure EVs, which is largely being driven by Tesla's success, is clearly hurting the rest of the clean energy transportation industry.

Even traditional auto giants like GM (GM) and Ford (F) have gone all in on EVs. Unsurprisingly, governments have responded by spending billions of dollars on incentives and infrastructure spending to further spur the growth of EVs. This has resulted in less attention and resources being directed at alternative clean energy technologies like hydrogen fuel cells to the detriment of Nikola.

Nikola Remains a Tainted Brand

Despite changes in management, Nikola is still largely associated with the numerous scandals that have plagued the company. The scandals, which include incidents such as rolling a truck down a hill to make it appear as if the truck were driving on its own, have been examined thoroughly in Hindenburg's short report. Former CEO Trevor Milton has even been convicted of fraud and continues to cast a dark shadow on the company.

There is likely little Nikola can do at this point to fully restore its reputation, especially given the severity of its past scandals. Nikola's tarnished reputation alone will make it harder for the company to attract investments and sell products. Even if Nikola manages to get past its current financial hurdles, the company still has to earn back the trust of the public.

Here is the infamous truck that was rolled downhill to make it appear as if it were driving on its own.

Nikola Motors

Uncompetitive Infrastructure

Even if Nikola somehow manages to survive in the near-term, the company still faces the challenge of setting up a competitive hydrogen infrastructure. Such a task will be nearly impossible given how expensive hydrogen stations are and the sheer number of stations that will need to be installed to make it economical for consumers.

In fact, there are only 60 publicly accessible hydrogen refueling stations in the US. Contrast this figure with the 130,000 electric charging stations available in the US, and one can get an idea of how far behind the hydrogen infrastructure is. Not only does Nikola have to overcome its own hurdles, but it also has to help build out a nearly non-existent infrastructure.

The hydrogen infrastructure is woefully lacking, especially when compared to the electric charging infrastructure.

Nikola Motors

Conclusion

Nikola is clearly spiraling with only $226 million of cash and $348 million in debt. To make matters worse, the company is facing vehicle recalls and battery supplier issues. Even at a valuation of $742 million, Nikola has far more room to fall. In fact, it is highly uncertain that Nikola will be able to survive the next few years, let alone thrive in an increasingly competitive clean energy transportation industry.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.