Synovus Preferred Stock Looks Mispriced

Sep. 14, 2023 12:25 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV), SNV.PR.D, SNV.PR.E
Summary

  • Synovus Financial Corp. has two similar preferred securities, SNV.PR.D and SNV.PR.E.
  • SNV.PR.E, currently trading for $21, should trade close to par ($25) like SNV.PR.D as it becomes a floating rate security next year.
  • Synovus Financial Corp. is a safe bank that should be able to easily pay its dividends.

Synovus Financial Corp. building, Spartanburg

J. Michael Jones

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) operates as a bank holding company with 246 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. It has 2 preferred securities Fixed-To-Floating securities that are very similar in nature, but very different in terms of price.

This article was written by

Hype Zero profile picture
Hype Zero
203 Followers
HypeZero provides individual investors with investment ideas that have historically been proven to outperform the market. These ideas will not only come from successful value investors such as Warren Buffett, Eddie Lampert, William Ackman, David Einhorn, etc…, but they will also come from other sources such as flagged insider trading, spin-offs, mergers, demutulizaitons and bankruptcies. All ideas will be thoroughly researched and clearly presented. In addition, we will provide investors access to all the research and tools that allow us to generate these ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNV.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

