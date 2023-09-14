Spirit Airlines: Thank You JetBlue
Summary
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. faces margin pressure and earnings cuts due to high fuel costs and increased promotions.
- The airline is still set to merge with JetBlue Airways in an all-cash deal.
- Shareholders have nearly 100% upside potential in a $31 all-cash deal, but the stock faces material risk on any failure to close.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
After another profit warning from Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), investors are far more happy with the cash deal with JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). The ultra low-cost carrier is facing a tough operating environment due to rolling COVID impacts and higher fuel prices. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock due to the pending deal, though risks are elevated with the earnings cuts.
Big Margin Pressure
Spirit just slashed Q3 '23 EPS targets to a massive loss as high fuel costs hit hard for an ultra low-cost carrier, or ULCC. At the same time, the airline suggests the revenue side is under pressure due to suddenly heavier promotions.
The legacy airlines aren't facing the same issue with travelers shifting travel to international destinations where ULCCs don't operate. The biggest problem facing Spirit is the shift away from domestic travel as the removal of Covid restrictions have opened up international travel after being shut since early 2020.
The combination leaves Spirit Airlines squeezed in the short term until fares can be adjusted to account for higher jet fuel costs. As well, domestic demand is likely to normalize next year.
The airline is guiding to average jet fuel costs of $3.06 per gallon, up from nearly 10% from prior guidance of $2.80 per gallon. At 147 million gallons consumed, Spirit will spend an additional $38 million on jet fuel without the associated higher fares to subsidize the costs.
Of course, Spirit has long run into issues where capacity growth causes its own problems. The airline is still forecasting over 14% ASM growth in Q3 and ULCC competitor Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) forecasts at least 20% capacity growth in the quarter while also guiding to a steep lowering of pre-tax margins to losses.
Noticeably, though, Frontier is only guiding to pre-tax margin losses of 4% to 7% versus the guide down to a 15% loss for Spirit Airlines. Last Q3, the airline reported a small profit when fuel prices were equally high.
Merger On Track
Only last week, JetBlue announced an agreement with Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to purchase assets at Boston and Newark airports from Spirit. The deal includes 5 gates and ground facilities at Fort Lauderdale's airport.
The move should alleviate some of the Department of Justice's concerns surrounding the deal. The trial is expected to start on October 16.
Assuming JetBlue wins the case, Spirit shareholders will obtain a cash payment of $31.00 when the deal closes in the 1H'24. Investors still obtain the $0.10 monthly payment to wait for the deal to close.
What shouldn't be lost on investors is that the weak results of Spirit help the case that a merger is needed to compete. The DoJ case to block the merger has far more substance when the target company is highly profitable. An unprofitable business model isn't sustainable, and the irony shouldn't go unnoticed.
A few weeks back, documents were leaked where JetBlue plans to hike fares by 40% while removing 24 seats from each of the 200 planes operated by Spirit currently. One can now argue Spirit needs to increase fares in order to return to profits with a forecasted pre-tax margin loss of 15% during the prime Summer travel months.
Of course, the big risk to Spirit shareholders is the deal failing to close. JetBlue has a $70 million breakup fee plus up to $400 million already paid directly to shareholders, but the large losses being racked up by Spirit would likely lead to a materially lower stock price than the current $16.50 level. The upside potential is nearly 100% to shareholders holding onto the stock.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the deal doesn't appear at risk with JetBlue recently announcing an updated deal with Allegiant on airport assets. The airline executives clearly knew about the ongoing margin pressures at Spirit heading into that additional divestment deal. The merger could still get blocked by the DoJ, but the weak results by Spirit Airlines reduce the case of the regulators.
Spirit is a high risk/reward stock, but investors are still set for a very nice cash payout.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)