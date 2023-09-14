Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ambev's Brewing Trouble: A Sobering Outlook

Sep. 14, 2023 12:38 PM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)BUD, BUDFF, EWZ
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
172 Followers

Summary

  • Ambev faces operational challenges due to inadequate logistics infrastructure in Brazil and increasing competition with low entry barriers in the sector.
  • The Brazilian government's potential discontinuation of interest in shareholders' equity (JCP) could significantly impact Ambev's profitability and capital structure.
  • Recent inquiries by the Brazilian tax authorities into Ambev's operations related to income tax payments on profits earned abroad have raised additional concerns, adding to the company's challenges.
Unloading drinks from a Ambev beverage company truck on a street in downtown Marilia

Alfribeiro/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brazilian beverage giant Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) operates across the Americas, including Brazil, Canada, and Argentina, under the control of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) (BUDFF), the world's largest brewer.

However, the company has faced operational challenges stemming from Brazil's inadequate logistics infrastructure, impacting its efficiency

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
172 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.