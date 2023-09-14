Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Euronav: The Modern Fleet Advantage In A Competitive Landscape

Sep. 14, 2023 12:47 PM ETEuronav NV (EURN)FRO, GASS, INSW, STNG
Scouting Stocks profile picture
Scouting Stocks
301 Followers

Summary

  • Euronav is a leading shipping company with a modern fleet and is expected to maintain its generous dividend payout approach.
  • The aging global fleet and lack of new vessels in the petro-shipping industry give companies like Euronav a favorable position and the ability to command premium rates.
  • Euronav's recent performance shows robust financial stability, with high dividends and low debt, allowing for maximum return to investors.
  • Rating: 'Buy', Price Target: $20.
A tanker ship is underway at sea in the evening, view from the bridge wings

Antony Velikagathu

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) has cemented its position as a leading entity in the shipping sector, consistently delivering impressive financial results, astute fleet augmentations, and a forward-thinking response to shifting global market trends. As one of the globe's most significant owner/operators of VLCCs, EURN boasts a

This article was written by

Scouting Stocks profile picture
Scouting Stocks
301 Followers
With a background in Manufacturing Engineering within the Aerospace industry, I've shifted my focus to penning comprehensive analysis across multiple sectors. I take pleasure in creating and dissecting systems. By leveraging a unique combination of Python-based custom tools and a wide range of information sources, I strive to pinpoint stocks that yield greater reward for each unit of risk

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EURN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.