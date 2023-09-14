Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 11:54 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), IPHYF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henry Wheeler - VP, IR & Communication

Mondher Mahjoubi - CEO

Joyson Karakunnel - Interim Chief Medical Officer

Yannis Morel - EVP, BD and Product Portfolio Strategy

Frederic Lombard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ashiq Mubarack - Citi

Jingming Chen - Evercore ISI

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Innate Pharma First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.

I'd now like to welcome Henry Wheeler to begin the conference. Henry, over to you.

Henry Wheeler

Welcome, everyone. This morning, Innate issued a press release providing a business update for our H1 2023 financial results and business update. We look forward to highlighting the progress made during the year to-date as well as addressing future goals and milestones. The press release and today's presentation are both available on the IR section of our website.

On Slide 2, before we start, I'd like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements regarding the financial outlook in addition to regulatory and product plan development. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those forecasted.

On Slide 3, on today's call we will be joined by Mondher Mahjoubi, our Chief Executive Officer, who will then hand over to Joyson Karakunnel, Interim Chief Medical Officer, who will cover updates on lacutamab and monolizumab. Yannis Morel, EVP of BD and Product Portfolio Strategy will then discuss our ANKET and ADC platforms. And then we have our CFO, Frederic Lombard to cover the financials.

Mondher, I'll now hand over to you.

Mondher Mahjoubi

Thank you, Henry. Good morning, good afternoon, everyone.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.