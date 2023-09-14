R.M. Nunes/iStock via Getty Images

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) focuses on REITs as its name implies. The fund offers good exposure to REITs for those investors who are interested in investing a portion of their assets into REITs. The fund trades at a historically cheap valuation after an almost 2-year REIT bear market, but its lack of dividend growth is somewhat concerning.

The fund holds a total of 78 stocks that cover several sub-sectors of the REIT universe including residential, telecom, retail, data center, office and industrial sectors. The top 10 holdings of the fund account for almost half of its total weight, so it's fair to call this fund top-heavy in that aspect. The fund's top holding Prologis (PLD) accounts for close to 10% of its weight, while it's second top holding American Tower (AMT) accounts for another 7.5%.

The last couple of years haven't been very kind to REITs and this fund wasn't immune from this either. REITs topped at the same time the rest of the market did in early January of 2022, which triggered a bear market. Overall indices reached bottom sometime around October and started climbing from there, but REITs didn't participate in this party, even though they had participated fully in the bear market. It wouldn't be unfair to say that REITs are still in a bear market right now (same with bonds).

Data by YCharts

You often hear the criticism that the stock market doesn't reflect economic reality because it has the ability to ignore bad news and rally when the economy might be struggling. For example, this year S&P 500 (SPY) climbed almost 20% and Nasdaq (QQQ) climbed almost 40% while the Fed continued to hike rates, corporate profits stalled and economic activities have been slowing. I find it interesting that REITs are acting in a way that doesn't play along with the rest of the market. REITs are actually one of the few sectors that are acting like things aren't all that perfect in the economy and this might be the only industry that takes the Fed seriously when its officers keep saying "we will have higher rates for longer periods" while the rest of the market simply assumes we'll get a rate cut soon.

IYR is currently off about 29% from its high of January 2022. It is often said that the best time to buy a stock or a fund is while it's in a bear market because bear markets don't last forever, and they are always followed by a bull market by definition, and you will have a chance to participate in the rally if you buy during the bear market. It's difficult to say if IYR has bottomed or not, but it's been virtually flat since bottoming in the summer of 2022, so I wouldn't expect much more downside unless the overall market returns to bear market.

Even though REITs have been in a bear market for the last 20 months or so, we REITs profits have been holding up well and most REITs haven't cut their dividends. If anything, many REITs actually hiked their dividends during this time. There are a couple sub-sectors within REIT that have been struggling, such as office REITs and hospital REITs, but they typically make a small percentage of the overall REIT universe as well as funds like IYR.

Valuation-wise, the fund's average price to cash flow is 13 and price to book value is about 2.3. The fund's dividend yield is about 3% which is significantly above where it was when this REIT bear market started in early 2022 and the yield was around 2.2%. Historically speaking, REIT dividend yields have been on par with 10+ year long-term treasury yields. We could use TLT (TLT) as a proxy for this, which currently enjoys a yield of 3.36% which means IYR needs to have a slightly higher yield in order to match the yield of long-term bonds. This would explain why it's been struggling to rally in the last year or so while the rest of the market has been climbing.

Data by YCharts

REITs are very capital intensive businesses and since they distribute virtually all of their profits in dividends (for tax reasons) they have to rely on debt for liquidity in order to operate and grow their business. This is why REITs are more rate-sensitive than almost every industry, perhaps with the exception of financials. This is why, historically, one of the best times to buy REITs is when the Fed is at the end of its tightening schedule. Of course, this is assuming a soft landing. If there is a hard landing or recession, REITs tend to lose significant value, especially if the recession is accompanied with a real estate crash like in 2008, but not all recessions come with a real estate crash. For example, the recession in 2001 resulted in significant amount of damage to sectors like technology, airlines and growth but real estate sector was mostly untouched.

When we look at the long term chart, IYR has actually outperformed the overall market since its inception, even though most of this outperformance happened in earlier years. In the last 10 years, S&P 500 definitely beats IYR mostly because of its exposure to technology and REITs' underperformance since 2020. Now IYR is at the same level as it was in 2019 which could be seen as a buying opportunity for many investors.

Data by YCharts

One issue I have with this fund is its lack of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, IYR's dividend yield has stayed pretty much flat even though some of its biggest holdings like American Tower, Prologis and Crown Castle have been solid dividend growers for over a decade. One would have expected much more dividend growth from this fund after looking at some of its top holdings. Since people invest into REITs manly for dividends, it is very important for a REIT-based fund to post dividend growth over time.

IYR Dividend History (Seeking Alpha) Data by YCharts

Funds like IYR are long-term investments and shouldn't be treated as short-term trading vehicles. Also, investors shouldn't put a majority of their assets into REITs. These types of investments are meant to supplement a well-diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds and other assets. Ideally, you don't want more than 5-10% of your assets in REITs unless they have an extremely compelling valuation, which many of them don't right now.

If you don't have any exposure to REITs and you want to gain some long term exposure, this might be a good time to slowly start accumulating at a rate of perhaps 1-2% every quarter until you get to your exposure level goal, which ideally shouldn't pass 10%.