Avalanche: More Pain Ahead?

Sep. 14, 2023 1:11 PM ETAvalanche (AVAX-USD)
Mike Fay
Summary

  • I've been bullish on Avalanche in the past due to what I believed to be a divergence in price from fundamentals.
  • The fundamentals have changed as network usage is down, and the chain continues to shed TVL.
  • Among other things, I think the risks that can be witnessed in valuation and DeFi footprint now outweigh the reward or AVAX.

ALTCOIN word,text neon banner. Altcoin, crypto exchange, crypto trading, financial business concept. 3D render

bin kontan

When I last covered the Avalanche (AVAX-USD) blockchain in early June, I gave the native coin of the network a "bullish" call and noted what I viewed as a divergence between the AVAX price and the blockchain's usage. Since that

5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVAX-USD, ETH-USD, MATIC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

