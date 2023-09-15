Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon And Apple: Why Their Streaming Advantage Is Becoming Clear During Industry Infighting

Sep. 15, 2023 7:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), AAPL2 Comments
Summary

  • Carriage feuds have always been a part of television, but two new ones involving Nexstar and Charter threatened to derail the start of the profitable NFL season.
  • While Charter resolved its feud, Nexstar is still in a standstill, which is impacting more than 30 markets and angering customers.
  • Previously customers didn’t have many options when it came to bypassing cable, but streaming has changed that, especially with sports where Amazon and Apple have stepped into the mix.
  • Both Amazon and Apple understand that their role can’t simply be to “broadcast” sports, they have to evolve the viewing experience to make fans feel more involved.
  • Streamers have unique advantages over linear networks, but there's still a barrier to entry with "traditionalists." But the more carriage disputes crop up, the lower that barrier may become.
“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video

Jon Kopaloff

If you are a football fan – week one was mostly forgettable.

If you are football fan who also is an investor – week one was mostly painful.

And that's if you could even watch the games in the first

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.72K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (20.72K)
I am on a virtual queue waiting to order an upgrade to an iPhone.
r
rockjcp
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (7.71K)
Very shrewd companies. Real Juggernauts!
