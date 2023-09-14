Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) UBS 2023 Fintech Leaders Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 12:42 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) UBS 2023 Fintech Leaders Conference Call September 14, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - Acting Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Rayna Kumar

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. I'm Rayna Kumar, and I lead UBS' U.S. payment processors and IT services equity research. I am fortunate today to have PayPal Acting Chief Financial Officer; Gabrielle Rabinovitch. Thanks for joining us today.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

Thank you for having me.

Rayna Kumar

So Gabrielle, it was exciting to see last month that the Board announced the appointment of Alex Chriss as PayPal's next CEO. From your perspective, are there certain elements of Alex's background that you think make him particularly well suited to be the next leader of PayPal? And when would you expect the market to first have an opportunity here from Alex?

Gabrielle Rabinovitch

Absolutely. So maybe the second part of your question first. He will be leading our Q3 earnings call. So I'd expect the market to first hear from him then. And then obviously, we'll want to be having him engaged with investors and events, both for as well as obviously, through this year. And we'll want to introduce him obviously to all of our key stakeholders.

In terms of what I think is most exciting, his background could not be a better fit for PayPal. When you look at really sort of how he spent his time at Intuit, his track record of success, his product leadership, he was both the Chief Product Officer and then the GM of the Self-employed and Small Business side of Intuit, which has been driving their growth for some time and is the largest contributor to their revenue in terms of how they segment their business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.