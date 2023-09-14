Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZBF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 12:46 PM ETTransat A.T. Inc. (TRZBF), TRZ:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCPK:TRZBF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call September 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andréan Gagné - Senior Director Communications and Public Affairs

Annick Guérard - President and CEO

Patrick Bui - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins

Tim James - TD Cowen

Operator

[Foreign Language] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Transat Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ms. Andréan Gagné, Senior Director Communications and Public Affairs. Please go ahead, Ms. Gagné.

Andréan Gagné

Thank you. Hello everyone and welcome to the Transat conference call for the presentation of the financial results of the third quarter ended July 31, 2023. I’m here this morning with Annick Guérard, President and CEO; and Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer. Annick will provide comments and observations on the current operational situation and commercial plans for the future. Patrick will after review the financial results in more detail. We will then answer questions from financial analysts. Questions from journalists may be handled offline. The conference call will be held in English but questions may be asked in French or English. As usual, our investors’ presentation has been updated and posted on our website in the Investors section, Patrick may refer to it as he presents the results.

Today’s call contains forward-looking statements. There are risks that actual results will differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. For additional information on such risks, we invite you to consult our filings with the Canadian Securities Commission and on SEDAR and are incorporated through this statement. Forward-looking statements represent Transat’s expectations as at September14, 2023 and accordingly, are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.