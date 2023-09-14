The Fed Decision Preview: A Premature Pause Is Likely To Be Punished

Anna Moneymaker

The expected September pause

The FOMC is set to meet next week and make the interest rate decision on September 20th. The market expects the Fed to hold the Federal Funds rate at 5.25-5.50%, with a 97% probability implied from the Federal Funds futures.

Further, the market expects that the current level of Federal Funds rate of 5.25-5.50% is the terminal rate with about 64% probability based on Federal Funds futures. That means the market is gaining confidence that the Fed's interest rate cycle has actually ended in July.

The market also expects that the Fed will hold the interest rates at the current level until about June 2024, when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates to the 4% level by June 2025.

The Fed will also publish the update to the Summary of Economic Projections from the June meeting. Note, in June, the FOMC penciled another hike in 2023 to 5.6%. Thus, the September FOMC meeting will set the Fed's June projected Federal Funds rate versus the market expectations, and the market would likely not be terribly surprised by the indication that "one additional" hike is coming in November, the probabilities are essentially split at 60-40 anyways.

Is the policy sufficiently restrictive?

The key issue is whether the policy is currently sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time, that's either at 5.3% or 5.6% if the Fed hikes in November.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams told Bloomberg that US monetary policy is "in a good place", which means "restrictive", but not necessarily "sufficiently restrictive" and the Fed should remain data dependent for future policy path.

"I think we've gotten monetary policy in a very good place in terms of we have a restrictive stance of policy,"

The Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester believes that the inflation is still too high and questions whether the policy is "sufficiently restrictive".

Although there has been some progress, inflation remains too high.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan also supports the "skip" in September, but apparently seems to favor another hike in November.

Another skip could be appropriate when we meet later this month, but skipping does not imply stopping. In coming months, further evaluation of the data and outlook could confirm that we need to do more to extinguish inflation."

Thus, it seems like the Federal Funds futures are reading the Fed correctly in my view, with a pause in September and a possible additional hike in November.

It's about the real neutral rate - the R-Star

The Taylor rule is an actual mathematical model that computes the appropriate level of Federal Funds rate as a function of the difference between the target inflation and the actual inflation, and the potential GDP growth with the actual GDP growth.

The model "intercept" is the real neutral interest rate, at which inflation is at the target and the GDP growth is at a potential - it's called R-star. Taylor originally assumed that the real neutral interest rate is 2%, which means, given the 2% target, the nominal Federal Funds rate is neutral at 4% - anything above 4% is restrictive.

However, the practical level of the real neutral interest rate is difficult to observe, and based on the Fed's economic projections, it appears that the Fed views 0.5% as the neutral real rate. Thus, the nominal Federal Funds rate at 2.5% is neutral, given the 2% inflation target.

If the current core PCE is around 4%, the 4.5% Federal Fund rate is "restrictive", and the current level of 5.3% should be "sufficiently restrictive". But, if the R-star is higher, and closer to 2%, the Fed is not yet sufficiently restrictive. That's essentially what the Fed's officials are debating.

And yet, when considering different assumptions about R-star, the Federal Funds rate is still not "sufficiently restrictive" based on the Taylor rule - the range is from 5.83% to 6.3%. This implies 2 more hikes - September and November.

The Atlanta Fed

It's the premature pause

The Taylor rule states the obvious, inflation is still way too high, and the growth is way too strong. The Fed is unlikely to surprise the market, so I think the Fed will pause in September, and indicate a data dependent approach for future policy decisions. But this will be a premature pause in my view.

The current environment is still inflationary, given the deglobalization-induced supply shocks. The price of Brent crude oil is approaching the $95/barrel level, as Saudi Arabia and Russia are cutting the production. The headline CPI just printed the highest MoM print in over a year, due to rising energy costs. Only a slight indication of a stimulus in China could set the oil on a path towards the $120-130 level, especially if the dollar (UUP) shows weakness.

But the key problem is the demand - for energy and everything else. The main reason oil is rising is because the people are buying gas regardless of price, the demand is not sensitive to the price. Why? The wealth effect.

People still feel wealthy - they have a record in home equity as home prices have not been affected by the monetary policy tightening, and the stock market is still near its all-time highs. Further, everybody has a job, and wages are rising.

The labor market shortage is giving unions more power, and we are on the eve of the UWA strike, after the "summer of strikes". People are asking for higher pay, and rightfully. Prices have increased, but not the wages. In this situation either wages have to rise (inflation) or prices have to fall (deflation). I think we are going towards the inflation scenario and higher wages.

The point is, the Fed has not reversed the wealth effect, and thus, the inflation fight will be more difficult going forward.

The punishment is coming

The potential premature pause of monetary policy tightening is likely to be punished by the bond market. Specifically, in this situation, the long-term rates are likely to continue rising - in a so-called bear steepening of the yield curve.

The yields on 10Y Treasury Bonds have been rising since late July, specifically due to an increase in real interest rate, reaching resistance at 4.3%, or the previous high. Once this resistance is broken, the 10Y yields are likely to sail towards the 5% level (TLT).

The real rates have been rising due to several supply-side factors, such as the anticipated selling by Japanese investors, the US debt downgrade, the QT, and the unsustainable fiscal deficit supported with weak auctions. All these supply side issues are still active, supporting the rise in 10Y yields.

The inflation expectations have been fairly stable at 2.3%. The Fed's premature pause could cause an increase in inflation expectations, which could "add fuel to the fire" and accelerate the rise in 10Y yields.

Of course, the monetary policy tightening works with "long and variable" lags, and there is no way of timing when these lags will "hit the economy". The game ends with a recession, which could be around the corner. The Fed is possibly counting on this.

Implications

The stock market (SP500) is in a tough situation.

On one side, a premature Fed pause and the corresponding increase in long-term interest rates are likely to trigger a valuation contraction. Given that S&P500 trades at a very high PE ratio over 20, the valuation contraction could cause a significant correction.

On the other side is a recession and earnings downgrades. Currently, analysts expect 12% earnings growth in 2024, so a recession is not priced in. I believe the Fed is hoping that the monetary policy will start to affect the economy, particularly now given that student loan payments are resuming, and apparently the pandemic-era savings are getting exhausted.

The bulls are hoping for a scenario of no recession, steady and low long-term yields, and falling inflation despite the supply-side issues. It's possible, although very unlikely.