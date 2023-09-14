Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 14, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

It's a pleasure to welcome Jennifer Witz back, CEO of Sirius. So welcome. Great to see you in person.

Jennifer Witz

Thanks, Jessica, always nice to be here.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich

Thank you. So Jennifer, you remain focused on driving three pillars of growth for Sirius; first, continuing Sirius's strong in-vehicle presence; second, increasing usage and subscriptions outside of the vehicle; and finally, driving growth through your extensive advertising platform. What do you consider the biggest growth driver over the next, let's say, three to five years?

Jennifer Witz

I really believe we have opportunities in all three of these areas. So like you said, our in-car subscription business, our streaming business, both in and out of the car, supporting subscriptions at both areas and through our ad platform. And increasingly once we build this new platform, I think we have more time to talk about that, that is going to enable us to allow each of these to reinforce one another in even more meaningful ways. So I believe there'll be growth across all three there. So there, just as an example, in terms of the platform we're building, we're going to be able to make it much easier for our in-car subscribers to carry their listening forward into streaming devices and vice versa in a very seamless way. And so ultimately I think it's not going to be about streaming subscribers or in-car subscribers, but really just about subscribers because we're pretty indifferent as to how they listen or where they listen. But what we're building is going to definitely improve our ability to drive growth in those areas. And then on the ad platform, similarly, what we're doing

