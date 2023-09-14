Bank of Japan: Last Man Standing With Negative Interest Rate Policy - May End Soon

Janine Lamontagne/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has been a global problem for the past 18-24 months.

To combat the rise in inflation, the central banks of the world, with one exception, have been tightening their monetary policies by increasing their base interest rates.

Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ

During this period the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank have raised rates by 525 basis points, 515 basis points, and 450 basis points, respectively.

The lone holdout has been the Bank of Japan, which has clung to their easy money policy of the past, and maintained their negative base rate of -0.10%.

This doesn't mean that Japan hasn't been impacted by the rise in inflation.

The BOJ's target inflation rate is 2.0%. Their easy money policy of negative short rates was implemented when Japan was experiencing a bout of deflation. The goal with negative rates was actually to raise the inflation rate to the 2.0% target.

The target level was breached 18 months ago, but the BOJ has not indicated it was ready to change policy, until now.

Japan Core CPI

Trading Economics

The BOJ looks at the Core Core CPI, which is the CPI excluding the volatile components of fresh food and energy. The most recent reading for July was 4.3% y/y, which matches the highest level in over forty years.

Ueda's Change of Tune

In a recent interview with the Yomiuri newspaper, one of the leading daily newspapers in Japan, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the BOJ could end its negative interest rate policy when achievement of its 2% inflation target is in sight. This was his first signal since his term as Governor began in April that he was thinking of making a change.

"If we judge that Japan can achieve its inflation target even after ending negative rates, we'll do so," he said.

While Ueda indicated that the BOJ will patiently maintain their ultra-loose policy for the time being, bond traders and economists are anticipating a change.

Yield Curve Control

A second part of the BOJ's easy money policy has been what they call Yield Curve Control.

This policy established a target yield of 0.0% for their benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond ("JGB"). The BOJ committed to buy whatever was necessary of JGBs to keep the yield at the target. They established a +/- 10 basis point band to accommodate fluctuations in the yield.

The policy was implemented during the deflationary environment, when 0.0% 10-year yields made sense.

However, as inflation started to rise, speculators began anticipating a change in policy, and put pressure on the BOJ, forcing them to buy more JGBs to support the band than they wanted to.

The BOJ's response was to widen the band.

For a full discussion, please see my previous Seeking Alpha article "How The Bank Of Japan Lost Control OF Their Yield Curve Control Policy" here.

The band was initially widened to +/- 20 basis points, then +/- 25 basis points. In a surprise move in December 2022, the band was doubled to +/- 50 basis points and then in another surprise move in July 2023 it was doubled again to +/- 100 basis points.

The widening of the band was not referred to as a change in policy, but as a "tweak" to give the BOJ more flexibility.

BOJ and Bloomberg

With each increase in the band, though, the 10-Year JGB yield immediately shot up to the top of the band.

In response to the recent announcements the 10-Year JGB yield hit 0.71%, its highest level in over nine years.

Predicting When the BOJ Will Change Policy

Bloomberg conducted a survey of 46 economists, and while most expected that the BOJ will not make a change at next week's board meeting, more than 50% are looking for authorities to raise rates by the end of June 2024.

Bloomberg

This represents a big jump from the 31% who expected a rate increase by June in the survey conducted a month earlier.

The largest cohort from the survey is expecting a rate hike in April 2024, while 9% are looking for a hike as early as January 2024.

Why BOJ May Shift Policy

The BOJ has been slow to respond to the increase in inflation, and it has had an impact on Japan.

First, the yen has weakened significantly, and that has caused an increase in import prices.

Bloomberg

The yen is now trading at 147 to the dollar, which is close to the psychological level of 150, which was hit in October 2022. They don't want to pierce that level again.

Additionally, real yields in Japan are suffering relative to their counterparts. With the recent tightening from world central banks, real yields, or nominal yields adjusted for inflation, have turned positive in the US and the Eurozone, while in Japan they are at close to their lowest negative level in quite some time.

Bloomberg

The real yield gap makes Japan uncompetitive and adds further pressure on the BOJ to tighten policy.

Conclusion

Japan has been behind the curve in terms of responding to the sharp rise in inflation over the past 18 months. Their slowness to act has caused the yen to weaken and widened the yield gap between Japanese securities and the rest of the world.

Market pressure has been building for quite some time for Japan to reverse policy and eliminate their ultra-loose negative yields.

While Governor Ueda wants to show patience, he recognizes that a policy change is necessary. It may happen soon.

