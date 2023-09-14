Robert Way

It is the summer of 2020, the pandemic lockdowns had little impact on The Estée Lauder Companies' (NYSE:EL) topline figure and investors are already looking ahead for the reopening and all the pent-up demand for premium skin care products.

The company went on to record 13% net sales growth in fiscal year 2021 with operating margin beating the pre-pandemic levels and settling at more than 16% in the same year.

At that point, the optimism around EL was running high, and it was nearly impossible to conceive a bear case scenario where the company's margins would collapse and net sales would fall by double-digit rates. Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened and EL has now underperformed both the S&P and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLP) by a very wide margin.

Although most Wall Street Analysts were extremely optimistic on the stock as it was making new all-time highs in 2021, the race is now on for anyone to call the bottom and once again justify the bullish view.

In a nutshell, the narrative gravitates around the much anticipated recovery of Asia's Travel Retail, which is now seen as long overdue.

The beauty retailer “can emerge from the current travel retail weakness because it is very localized to travel within China (Hainan), and mostly due to the transitory reduced discounts to curtail wholesale purchases (Daigou) by transitioning sales to individual travelers and also online,” JPMorgan analysts led by Andrea Teixeira wrote in a note. Source: Seeking Alpha

The recovery seems to be on its way already, after Estee Lauder's management noted a 36% organic sales growth in Asia Pacific during the last quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Momentum continued in the markets of EMEA and Latin America and accelerated in Asia Pacific, where organic sales growth improved from 7% in the third quarter to 36% in the fourth quarter, led by mainland China and Hong Kong SAR. Source: Estee Lauder Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

This, however, was not enough to convince the market and EL continued falling after the company reported its full fiscal year results in August. For the past month alone, the stock dropped by more than 9%.

This leads us to the conclusion that it is not only the much anticipated recovery in Asia that is prohibiting investors from flocking back into the stock. Even though a better than currently anticipated recovery could result in a short-spike for EL, problems with the current business model would continue to weigh on returns for the foreseeable future.

What's Currently Priced-In?

It is hardly a secret that in recent years, Estee Lauder has become heavily reliant on the state of the Chinese consumer and that the slower than anticipated travel recovery in the region is causing problems for the company.

Having said that, however, the market was not prepared for such a rapid drop in operating margins, which fell nearly half form 20% in FY 2022 to slightly above 10% in FY 2023.

This development also opens the question of just how sustainable was Estee Lauder's operating margin in 2021 and 2022 which supported the exceptionally high price-to-sales multiple for the company during these periods.

Based on the historical relationship between Estee Lauder's operating margin and its P/S multiple, we could see that the current share price suggests a margin recovery to around 15%, which is in-line with the company's pre-pandemic profitability.

This clearly illustrates that there is further downside for EL, if margins fail to recover to their pre-pandemic levels. More importantly, however, the upside appears very limited, unless Estee Lauder's management proves that operating margin of 20% is not only achievable but also sustainable.

To understand whether or not this is possible, we should take a closer look at the company's gross margins and fixed costs.

The Desperate Need For Growth

On one hand, this large drop in margins has been driven by the larger share of fixed cost relative to sales as the latter fell in 2023. On the other, however, the impact of gross margin falling from 76% in 2022 to 71% during the past year had a devastating impact on the company's operating income.

During the last conference call, management attributed this drop in gross margin to lower absorption of overhead expenses and increased inventory charges.

Our gross margin declined 330 basis points compared to last year. This decline primarily reflects the under absorption of overhead in our plants due to the pull down of production throughout the year given our elevated inventory levels, as well as increased obsolescence charges. Source: Estee Lauder Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

This is certainly true and we should expect gross margin to recover once travel retail in Asia normalizes, but EL gross margin has been falling since fiscal year 2017 as competition in skin care intensifies and the company also slowly diversifies its business model to less premium areas of the market.

For the period of 2016 to 2022 the fall in gross margin was not so much of a problem as Estee Lauder managed to grow itself out of it. In other words, through accelerated topline growth, the share of fixed costs to sales has fallen, thus offsetting the lower gross margin.

To illustrate that from FY 2016 to FY 2022 EL net revenue grew by a total of 57%, compared to SG&A Expenses growth of only 35% over the same period.

That is why, in order to offset pressures in gross profitability, Estee Lauder desperately needs not only to come back to FY 2022 levels in terms of sales, but it will need sustained topline growth for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this does not appear to be the case for FY 2024 as far as management guidance is concerned, which is also the reason why management has avoided giving more specifics on future operating margin.

For fiscal year 2024, we expect to return to full year organic sales growth and margin expansion with organic sales rising 6% to 8% and adjusted operating margin improving sequentially throughout the year. Source: Estee Lauder Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

This now poses a significant threat for EL's share price even at current levels since the market is already pricing-in a significant recovery in operating profitability.

In addition to the risk of concentration in China, being highly concentrated in skin care does not help either. For years, EL has reaped the benefits of going all-in in the most premium segments of the high margin skin care space.

However, when you do that you have to also be prepared for all the negative associations with such an extreme concentration. The company's makeup, fragrance and hair care segments are still too small to make a difference, and at the same time the drop in profits in skin care has been astonishing.

Not to mention that even Estee Lauder's makeup segment is now loss making (see the graph above). The reason why this matters so much is that the segment is defined by one of the company's leading brands - M.A.C, which is also the only major brand outside of skin care.

Sitting at the top are our $4 billion plus brands of Clinique, Estée Lauder, La Mer and M.A.C, each a winner in its own right. M.A.C, the world's biggest prestige makeup brand, was our best-performing brand across the entire portfolio in fiscal year 2023. Source: Estee Lauder Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript

Conclusion

Estee Lauder has fallen nearly 20% in price since I first covered the stock in the summer of 2020. This happened during a period of time when the S&P 500 has appreciated by nearly 50%.

After this disastrous performance, analysts are now rushing in to call the bottom as Asia's Travel Retail is recovering. Although short-term momentum in EL is to be expected, if things go right on the consumer side, the share price will likely remain under pressure for the foreseeable future as gross profitability remains low.