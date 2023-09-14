Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Stock Is Finally Heading To Where I Think It Belongs

Sep. 14, 2023 2:50 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's new iPhone models have impressive features, but the company surprised analysts by not raising prices. It's going to cause a big challenge for the firm. Read on.
  • The decision not to raise prices may be due to the current threat to consumer spending and the need to contain interest in the brand.
  • Apple's high valuation ignores risks such as potential restrictions in its largest foreign market and challenges in sustaining margin, to name a few.
  • Right now, Apple Inc. stock is quite expensive stock with a bunch of internal and external risks that I don't think the market is pricing appropriately.
  • Therefore, I reiterate my tactical sell recommendation for AAPL, although the long-term prospects are still great in my opinion.
Apple Unveils iPhone 15 And Other New Products

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The last few days have been full of various events and news that in one way or another have affected Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, about which I regularly update my view here on Seeking

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
6.33K Followers

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Patrick5500 profile picture
Patrick5500
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (316)
Once it hit the 3T market cap it’s clear it wouldn’t race to 4T or even 5T which can take many years. Great company but worth selling a portion to get into 1T companies which can double. AAPL isn’t doubling to a 5.5T or 6T market cap any time soon. Still long though
ISUCyclones78 profile picture
ISUCyclones78
Today, 3:34 PM
Comments (669)
@Patrick5500 "1T companies which can double"
Got some recs?
stronghobbit profile picture
stronghobbit
Today, 3:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (233)
@Patrick5500 You don't need to double the market cap to double your money if they keep buying back shares opportunistically.
Patrick5500 profile picture
Patrick5500
Today, 3:44 PM
Comments (316)
@stronghobbit agree! As long as SBC isn’t a high portion of it
