Global Energy Offers Changing Investment Theses (Video)

Jennifer Warren
Summary

  • Attention to oil market supply tightness due to OPEC-plus production cuts and the knock-on effects of central banks raising rates are two drivers in energy fundamentals.
  • Global demand is expected to rise 15% by 2050, with developing nations adding more to energy demand than what developed countries reduce.
  • The U.S. has become the world's largest LNG exporter, overtaking Qatar and Australia, and renewables and natural gas grow in new power generation capacity.
  • The oil and gas industry is offering stable investment returns, alongside infrastructure plays as well.

Eco-friendly building in the modern city. Green tree branches with leaves and sustainable glass building for reducing heat and carbon dioxide. Office building with green environment. Go green concept.

Fahroni

In the last few days, more attention has been focused on oil market supply tightness, owing to the OPEC-plus production cuts. This supply tightness was coming and known. Additionally, another real variable was whether the U.S. would have a soft landing, but also how the rest

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Lately, she is working on market making in an impact area, trying to match capital to beneficial projects. With partners, she works from the ground-up through to a final end game, with some projects that are enduring or long-lived.Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, clean and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus—all interrelated in various ways. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.Recent interview:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wednesday-may-10-montana-world-affairs-council/id1511606812?i=1000612517083

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Krypto
Krypto
Today, 4:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15.64K)
Good discussion and mention of the positive future trends for energy.
