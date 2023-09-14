Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mynaric AG (MYNA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 2:01 PM ETMynaric AG (MYNA), MOYFF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Dinges - VP, IR

Mustafa Veziroglu - CEO

Stefan Bulow - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to Mynaric 2023 Half Year Results Conference Call. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Tom Dinges, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tom Dinges

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to Mynaric half year 2023 results webcast call. Prior to this call, we released our half year 2023 results, which are available for download on the Investor Relations section of mynaric.com.

Before we begin today's formal presentation and remarks, I must remind you that this presentation and oral statements regarding the subject of this presentation include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Neither we nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or otherwise.

This presentation may include certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. Such financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.