Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Teck Resources: A Mixed Bag Of Indicators

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Teck Resources Limited is a global metals and mining company with expertise in copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal.
  • The stock is going through a bout of volatility contraction as the market waits for definitive clarity on the potential sale of the coal unit.
  • QB2's production ramp-up will be key in helping TECK emerge as one of the top 20 copper producers.
  • We review the medium-term EBITDA outlook and the valuation picture.
  • TECK looks relatively overbought versus its peers from the global metals and mining universe.

Business people reading blueprints in quarry

Sam Edwards

Why TECK Should Be On Your Watchlist

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a global metals and mining player, with particular expertise in the terrains of copper (~20% of group revenue), zinc (~20% of group revenue), and steelmaking coal (~60% of group revenue). Within these portfolios, TECK

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.81K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Geosands
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (551)
Been in TECK for a while now and am awaiting sale of the coal portion of the company so that a higher price can be obtained for the copper pure play. In a perfect world, it would stay an indie entity until copper hits the longer term price range of $6-10 a pound in the far future. I get that there is perhaps an short term over supply but I can wait for that kind of payoff.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.