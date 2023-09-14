Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard, Inc. (MA) UBS 2023 FinTech Leaders Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 2:19 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) UBS 2023 FinTech Leaders Conference September 14, 2023 8:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Rayna Kumar

Alright. Let's get started. Good morning, everyone. I'm Rayna Kumar, and I lead U.S. payment processors and IT services equity research at UBS. Today, it is my pleasure to introduce our keynote speaker, Mastercard Chief Financial Officer, Sachin Mehra. Sachin thanks for being here today.

Sachin Mehra

Well, good morning, everyone. And, Rayna, thanks for having me. Happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rayna Kumar

Maybe if you can just start up telling us a little bit about what you're seeing out there from a consumer spending perspective at Mastercard?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. I'm happy to do so. So, look, I mean, what we see from a consumer standpoint is that the consumer continues to be resilient. They continue to be spending on travel. They continue to be spending on experiences, even as we look at the data through the end of August. Candidly, the way we kind of think about this is, what's the shape of the economy broadly speaking? What are we seeing from a labor market standpoint? And we all know that the labor market continues to be strong. We are seeing strong wage growth to take place. Yes, inflation is at higher levels, although it is moderating. So overall, as we see the consumer, the consumer continues to be resilient. As we mentioned in our second quarter earnings call, what we are seeing is with some level of moderation in inflation, that there is a little bit of moderation which is taking place in domestic spending in select markets. But overall, if I kind of step back and think about the health of the consumer, still very resilient.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.