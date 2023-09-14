Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 2:41 PM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)
SA Transcripts
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Bath - President and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Duplantis - Vice President of Client Relations

Ilse Roodink - Chief Scientific Officer

Brad McConn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for IPA's Earnings Call covering the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. I am Julianne, and I have the privilege of hosting this call.

Before we commence, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that our discussion today may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we express or imply. We strongly encourage you to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive discussion of these risks and uncertainties. IPA remains committed to complying with legal requirements and will update forward-looking statements only as mandated by law.

During today's conference call as well as in the accompanying presentation slides, we will be employing non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors and analysts in comprehending IPA's business performance. Adjusted EBITDA in particular allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in our business over different periods. For a detailed explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to managements discussion and analysis section of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Now without further ado, I would like to pass the floor over to IPA's CEO, Dr. Jennifer Bath, who will provide an overview of our quarterly results.

Jennifer Bath

Great. Thank you, Julianne, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to extend a heartfelt welcome to all of you for joining us this morning

