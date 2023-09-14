Bruce Bennett

I believe BP (NYSE:BP) is set to potentially benefit from soaring petroleum prices due to OPEC+'s recently announced supply restrictions that extend to the end of the year. Previously, I considered last year’s record prices to be a strong sign that investors should consider selling cyclically-positioned energy producers like BP and Exxon Mobil (XOM). However, OPEC+'s decisions and new supply fears have recently pushed petroleum prices into an up-leg which translates to an improved risk and reward ratio for BP and, of course, stronger near-term cash flow potential for the energy company as well as the larger energy sector. Since BP’s short-term earnings and cash flow prospects have improved considerably, I am raising my rating from sell to buy!

Previous rating

Like I said in the introduction, I thought petroleum prices peaked last year and with a sharp decrease in petroleum prices occurring, it appeared that BP, which is positioned to benefit from cyclically-inflated petroleum prices, was facing a serious earnings contraction: Oil At $70, It's Time To Sell. However, with recent positive price momentum materializing due to Saudi Arabia and Russia cutting back on supplies ahead of the winter season, BP’s earnings prospects have brightened up again, and I am responding to the change in fundamentals with a rating upgrade.

Supply fears and soaring petroleum prices

Petroleum prices rallied to a 9-month high last week after two OPEC+ countries announced major output cuts that deeply affected the market and led to new concerns over the security of energy supplies, especially with the winter season approaching rapidly. OPEC+ countries include oil-producing countries organized in the OPEC price cartel plus Russia.

Saudi Arabia said that it will reduce production by 1M barrels a day until the end of the year, and Russia announced an additional 300 thousand barrel a day export reduction. The supply cuts will be in place until the end of FY 2023 and could be extended into the new year as well. The announced supply restrictions have already generated new concerns over global energy supplies, which resulted in petroleum trading back up to $90 a barrel. High petroleum prices obviously benefit major petroleum exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, but also multinational companies such as BP, which faces sharply improved earnings and cash flow prospects after output cut decisions were communicated to the market last week.

Petroleum prices have been in a down-trend for BP and other energy companies, but the most recent decision could provide a crucial boost for BP's average prices in the third and fourth quarters. Petroleum prices dropped for BP in the second-quarter, although not as sharply as natural gas prices: the average petroleum prices declined 31% year over year to $69.19 a barrel, while weaker natural gas pricing impacted the average natural gas price by 67%.

Source: BP

The uptick in product pricing, in response to OPEC+ supply cuts, indicates improved cash flow and earnings potential for BP, at least in Q3'23, but potentially beyond that.

BP’s surplus cash flow, a measure of financial strength as well as stock buyback potential, was negative $0.3B in Q2’23, the result of sharply declining operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures in the second-quarter. BP's lower operating cash flow as well as declining surplus cash flow was chiefly driven by lower average prices in BP's petroleum and natural gas business. However, BP’s operating cash flow was solidly positive at $6.3B in Q2'23 and BP has a reasonable chance to report solid growth in its operating/surplus cash flows in the third-quarter.

Source: BP

BP’s valuation and potential for EPS upward revisions

BP is currently valued at a P/E ratio of 6.8X, based off of an earnings estimate of $5.59 for FY 2024. This year's estimate implies a near-40% contraction in earnings per-share, but the current pricing strength in petroleum markets may result in EPS upward revisions. U.S.-based energy producers like ExxonMobil and Chevron (CVX) trade at earnings multiplier factors of 13X and 11.6X, so BP does have a considerable valuation advantage of its U.S. rivals. BP also recently announced it was looking for a new Chief Executive Officer, which could further add upside momentum once the company fills the position. If BP traded at a P/E ratio of 8X, then shares of the energy producers could have a fair value around $45 which I consider to be a realistic price target.

Data by YCharts

Risks with BP

BP is focused on petroleum exploration, which means the energy company will continue to be exposed to changes in oil prices, and its earnings and cash flow prospects can be expected to remain highly volatile from one reporting period to the next. However, the risk of an earnings contraction has been reduced lately, resulting in an improved risk profile for BP's shares.

Final thoughts

The fundamentals in the petroleum industry have changed most recently with OPEC+'s aggressive supply cuts resulting in an upsurge in petroleum prices... which of course is improving BP's earnings and cash flow potential in the near term considerably. It also suggests that my previous opinion, which was based on the assumption that profits of petroleum producers peaked in FY 2022, may have been premature. Considering the improved risk-reward ratio for BP as a result of changing fundamentals in energy markets, I believe BP is going to be set for stronger than expected Q3 and Q4 results (in terms of average prices) and the firm may see EPS upward revisions. Supply cuts ahead of the winter season also send a bullish price signal to energy markets, and the search for a new CEO could also add new upside impulses for BP's shares!