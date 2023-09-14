Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: $175 Must Hold

Sep. 14, 2023 4:21 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)5 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The shares of Apple Inc. are down nearly 9% since I highlighted my bearish position in the stock in early July.
  • The stock is near short-term technical support levels, and if they don't hold, further declines are likely ahead for the stock of this tech giant.
  • How I am currently positioned in the shares of Apple and my game plan for the weeks ahead are outlined below.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

burning broken smartphone on a black background.

Andrey Sayfutdinov

It's hard to walk away from a winning streak, even harder to leave the table when you're on a losing one.”― Cara Bertoia.

On July 5th, I posted my first article on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
46.97K Followers

Finding tomorrow's big winners in the lucrative biotech sector, The Biotech Forum focuses on proprietary, breaking research on promising biotech and biopharma stocks with significant potential for outsized alpha.  Our service offers a model 12 to 20 stock portfolio as well as Live Chat, weekly research and trade idea as well as market commentary and frequent portfolio updates.  

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
crusmon6
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (1.02K)
Author says he's willing to buy when Apple hits the 190s but not buy here. How do make money doing that?
s
scott_alpha
Today, 5:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (67)
If AAPL shares manage to trade back into the high $180s/low $190s, I would look to reset my position again.

His original position was a bearish put spread.
consultnick profile picture
consultnick
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (970)
Every AAPL dip since the beginning of its stock history has been a buying opportunity....why would now be different? It isn't....and yet the negative punditry persists in its unceasing effort to beat the stock down, with Goldman's "Chinese Trick" this week offering us the perfect rug-pull example.

After decades of observation, watching them grow grey hair like mine, I've concluded that the Apple nihilistic-negativists are simply a necessary part of the "Apple ecology", and kinda like the fungi and bacteria that live and thrive on the forest floor and the bottom of the sea, they have their place, and the bottom line is that they are bottom feeders....
cjross profile picture
cjross
Today, 5:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
He links to a New York Post article to support the statement that this phone, which no one has yet, has "hardly received rave reviews." Rethinking my Seeking Alpha subscription.
r
rockjcp
Today, 4:45 PM
Comments (7.71K)
Camera is great. Dip welcomed so TC can buyback at discount!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.