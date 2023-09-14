Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 3:29 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 14, 2023 11:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Glen Hauenstein - President

Dan Janki - Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Analyst

Good. Next up we have Delta Airlines, and very happy to have with us CFO, Dan Janki; President, Glen Hauenstein; and Julie Stewart from IR. Team, thanks so much for coming out to Laguna.

Glen Hauenstein

Well, thank you so much for having us in this beautiful place. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So, you guys put out an 8-K this morning with a bit of a guidance update. I don't know if you want to start with kind of walking us through some of the numbers there?

Dan Janki

Absolutely...

Glen Hauenstein

Sure. I guess, I'll start, and I've got my cheat sheet here, because our IR team has all the facts they want me to give, so I'll make sure I hit them all. So, this morning, we filed an investor update reiterating our full year guidance of EPS of $6 to $7 per share, and revising our third quarter earnings to higher fuel and non-fuel costs, which Dan will talk us through in just a few minutes.

On third quarter revenue, we expect growth to be in the upper half of our initial guidance, with revenues down 2 to 3 points, TRASM down 2 to 3 points, including a 1-point pressure from the MRO and Cargo. So, PRASM is really down in the 1 to 2 category. So, we think that's a pretty good number these days.

Domestics performed in line with our recent expectations. June was actually the low point for domestic PRASM year-over-year. I don't think most people would have expected that. And stability has been displayed through the

Comments

