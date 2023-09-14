Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQJ: Not All Nasdaq Funds Are Created Equal

Sep. 14, 2023 4:37 PM ETInvesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF is a mid-cap growth ETF that has lagged behind the QQQ Trust in 2023.
  • The Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index, where each security is capped at 4%.
  • The fund is up only 5.7% this year, telling the same story of other mid-cap funds, which have severely lagged large cap names in 2023.
  • Technology and Healthcare are the largest sectoral exposures in this fund.
  • Valuation metrics for the underlying names in the ETF are stretched, with very high P/E and P/B ratios.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

travelpixpro

Thesis

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) is an equity exchange traded fund. As its nomenclature suggests, the fund is a technology-oriented fund that invests in companies in the Nasdaq:

The Fund will invest at least

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.83K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.