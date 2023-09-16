Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Target's Much-Needed Normalization May Be Over

Sep. 16, 2023 Target Corporation (TGT)
Juxtaposed Ideas
  • TGT's management has demonstrated great capital deployment across capex investments, deleveraging, shareholder returns, and balance sheet enhancement.
  • The pandemic has been good for the retailer indeed, as seen by the projected improvements in its revenues and adj EPS at CAGRs of +6.2% and +8.1% through FY2025.
  • TGT investors need not fret about the safety of its dividends as well, with the Seeking Alpha Quant currently rating it as a B.
  • The management has already reported improved "traffic and comparable sales in July and August 2023," reversing part of the FQ2'23 boycott.
  • Then again, as the federal student loan repayment start from October 2023 onwards, investors may want to time their buys according to the risk appetite and dollar cost averages.

The TGT Investment Thesis Remains Decent As A Long-Term Income Play

We previously covered Target (NYSE:TGT) in June 2023, discussing its oversold status then, attributed to the lowered FQ2'23 forward guidance and the $1.1B impact to FY2023's gross profits from

Juxtaposed Ideas
Comments (1)

thirdcamper
Today, 12:17 PM
I agree with this down the line. I opened a small position and plan to add if it goes lower. I think tax-loss harvesting in Oct.-Nov. may offer lower prices. But in the long run TGT is looking really attractive already.
