IEA Really Messed Up This Time

Sep. 14, 2023 4:45 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)6 Comments
HFIR
Summary

  • IEA's assumptions for global oil demand in 2024 have been revised downward, leading to a significant decrease in demand projections.
  • IEA did that by revising lower 2022 base demand, which directly resulted in lower demand projections for 2023 and 2024.
  • The IEA's assumption change contradicts actual data and may lead to lower oil inventories and higher oil prices.
Oh no 3D.

thitimon toyai/iStock via Getty Images

I knew something was wrong when I complimented the IEA in the July oil market report. At the time, IEA had published this chart for its latest oil supply & demand balance for 2024:

HFIR
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

just.for.kicks
Today, 5:40 PM
Yeah I didn't use to be this way, but now am firmly in the camp that NONE of the federal or international agencies can be trusted. They have agendas that bias their reporting, and actions, to attempt to force a desired outcome. Needless to say, this accentuates the need for independent, private assessment services such as HFIR where their value is driven by their credibility.
Jennifer Warren
Today, 5:24 PM
Yes, the bear is poked, as you say. If all you calculate is right, and I have no reason to doubt...(Normally, I dig into these types of data but too stretched of late)... Then wow!

That is a big loss of credibility. Watch dogs should be watching, not choosing sides. They appear to not "want" the tightness story. I just wrote about it myself, and in video.

www.opec.org/...

This is the beauty of the market, transparency and crowd-sourced information...
moolamoola
Today, 5:24 PM
Higher oil prices = higher gas prices = better metrics to justify EVs.
daviry2367
Today, 5:18 PM
IEA - International Energy Agency.
Krypto
Today, 5:11 PM
The Saudis extending all the way through 2024 would put them under quite a bit of pressure. Oil over $100 per barrel will certainly get a shale response if one is ever going to come.
alchemist11
Today, 4:54 PM
Just absurd! More government foolishness!
