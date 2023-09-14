Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QYLD Or RYLD? There's A Better Idea

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Many income investors are familiar with Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF.
  • Both funds currently provide ~12% dividend yields, paid monthly.
  • This article will analyze why such yields are not as attractive as they appear on the surface.
  • Macroscopic parameters such as high interest rates and low volatility index are likely to cause a decline in payouts.
  • A fund with a more reasonable valuation and better price appreciation potential such as RYLG is better in my view under current conditions.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Envision Early Retirement. Learn More »

Symbol for reducing a risk. Cubes form the word "RISK" while a hand turns a cube and changes the word "high" to low" (or vice versa).

Fokusiert

Thesis

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) are two popular funds among income-oriented investors. Both QYLD and RYLD provide a TTM dividend

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.12K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

m.augenblick profile picture
m.augenblick
Today, 5:43 PM
Premium
Comments (46)
Long in $RYLD
T
Tim H.
Today, 5:36 PM
Comments (72)
I own QYLD a small position. I won't disagree with the analysis but I'd rather be in the NASDAQ 100 covered call than the Russell 2000. Look at QYLD's top holdings versus these 2 other funds in the Russell 2000. I am actually following PDI as it's NAV price is $17.00 I am wanting to buy PDI at 17 or lower. It's getting there...
G
Graust
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (104)
Please check your typos and resubmit….RYLG and RYLD and QYLD and QYLG are used incorrectly as interchangeable….especially in your last 4 or 5 paragraphs
Ibd doc profile picture
Ibd doc
Today, 5:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (371)
Good read..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.