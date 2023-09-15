The Fiscal Mess - Part II

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment

I just recently published an article on "The Fiscal Mess."

Basically, it focused on the macro-issues surrounding the current federal budget situation.

The picture... not good

The budget deficit for 2023 is expected to be around $1.7 trillion.

The government has a debt load of over $32.0 billion.

The future... more of the same.

The reason for more of the same?

Well, Thursday's Wall Street Journal contains an article by Richard Rubin titled "Tax Cuts Are Here to Stay--and So Are Exploding Budget Deficits."

Mr. Rubin's point is captured very succinctly in this one paragraph.

"Just as both parties agree that Social Security and Medicare, the two biggest federal spending programs, must not be touched, they also agree that income taxes on the overwhelming majority of Americans can go down but never up. That tacit, politically popular consensus keeps tax revenue as a share of the economy flat or declining in the long run while spending's share rises. It also locks in a permanent budget imbalance that both parties bemoan but neither seems eager to change."

The result, as seen by Wall Street Journal Analysts, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Congressional Budget Office, is charted below.

Government budget figures (Wall Street Journal)

The conclusion:

"We are at a political equilibrium where both parties compete to pander for middle-class and professional-class votes by promising them endless spending and taxes that can only fall,” said former GOP Senate aide Brian Riedl, now at the conservative Manhattan Institute.

But, can this continue?

My feeling is that it cannot.

However, reaching an ending to this narrative, I believe, will not be pleasant.

The problem is monetary policy.

Historically, I believe the data show that in one way or another, government spending not supported by tax revenues forces monetary policies to eventually underwrite the growth in the federal debt and the monetary expansion resulting from this growing debt provides the foundation for the acceleration of inflation.

Growing budget deficits end up being supported by excessive monetary growth.

The Current Situation

The current situation, to me, is a highly unusual one.

The Federal Reserve is conducting a "restrictive" monetary policy that is called "quantitative tightening."

Quantitative tightening consists of the Federal Reserve reducing the size of its portfolio of government securities and mortgage-backed securities.

As I have described very frequently, the Federal Reserve has now applied this "tightening" for eighteen months, or a year-and-one-half.

The Fed's portfolio of securities held outright has declined by more than $1.0 trillion.

Furthermore, the Fed has substantially raised its policy rate of interest during this time.

The inflation rate has fallen but has not reached the Fed's target goal for inflation of 2.0 percent.

So, it appears as if the Fed has more work to perform.

An interesting fact connected with this policy of monetary tightening... the U.S. economy, which was supposed to go into a recession around now, seems to be still growing faster than most analysts expected.

The reason for this odd situation appears to be that the financial system still has a massive amount of liquidity on its books, an amount that resulted from the Fed's expansionary efforts during the height of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commercial banking system, for example, still has more than $3.0 trillion dollars of "cash assets" on the collective balance sheet.

And, this abundance of liquidity is not just limited to the commercial banking system.

The Fed is reducing the size of its securities portfolio, but it is seemly having little impact on the amount of liquidity available within the financial system as a whole.

The fact that the financial system is in this position, I believe, is one reason why the government has been able to finance its newly created debt with so little problem.

Yes, interest rates have risen, but there appear to be no "liquidity squeezes," or other financial distortions taking place.

And, there is a movement going on to get the Federal Reserve to raise its policy goal for the rate of inflation. Many analysts have suggested that the Fed raise its inflation goal to 3.0 percent, from 2.0 percent.

This attitude just further underwrites the fiscal situation, "Tax Cuts Are Here to Stay--And So Are Exploding Budget Deficits."

This is what happens as you push and push out efforts to get votes. You keep on easing up on the discipline that once was in place.

And, that seems to be the evolving picture since the "turn of the century."

Federal Surplus or Deficit (Federal Reserve)

And, projections indicate that the situation will worsen.

Going Forward

This situation, to me, presents a very uncertain picture for investors.

There are a lot of "Unknown, Unknowns" that leave the picture of the future very incomplete.

This is the essence of radical uncertainty.

This is what irresponsible budgeting eventually brings us to.

We lose touch with many of the possible outcomes that might happen in the future.

How many investors, up to a week or so ago, put in the possibility of a strike by the auto workers?

How many investors, in January 2022, thought that there might be a Russian invasion of Ukraine?

And, so on.

To me, this is a very uncertain time.

Investors need to seriously take account of this is their choices.