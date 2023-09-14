Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arm Holdings IPO Is Too Hot

Sep. 14, 2023 4:45 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM)SFTBF, SFTBY, RIVN, NVDA, QCOM6 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arm Holdings plc had a successful IPO, raising over $5 billion for SoftBank and pricing at the top end of the range.
  • The IPO was the largest since Rivian Automotive raised $12 billion, indicating an ominous sign for initial investors.
  • Arm Holdings stock quickly jumped to $60 in initial trading, pushing its valuation to $60 billion and a very stretched 20x sales.
Vat Text Written On Wooden Blocks With Stacked Coins

AndreyPopov

The IPO market has been shut for a while, yet Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) came out with a hot public offering today. The semiconductor stock priced at the high end of the range and jumped in initial

43.85K Followers
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

The Dividend Dude profile picture
The Dividend Dude
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments (830)
Why buy this overvalued company when SMCI is still undervalued and poised to have even more explosive growth? The market’s a strange place.
Rob Tanner profile picture
Rob Tanner
Today, 5:07 PM
Premium
Comments (782)
Is it really trading at a forward price to sales of 20? That’s nuts. It’s low growth, low margin compared to nvidia and is only moderately associated with the AI revolution. Pairs trade kinda tempting. I say this as a massive fan of the company who held for a decade prior to the buyout.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Today, 5:05 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (55.24K)
Crazy how people rushed into the stock at the end of the day. Most are traders, but a lot of retail traders will end up losing big.

-Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) closed up nearly 25% on Thursday morning in its trading debut for a valuation of nearly $68B.
B
Bjluk
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (56)
I think the big difference between Rivian and Arm is that every day cell phone accessibility and signal coverage increases throughout the entire world. There are millions of adults who do not own a car, but most of them have some sort of mobile communication device. Even in Iraq and Afghanistan, folks would not own a car, but they all had Nokia phones. These numbers grow each year as coverage grows. Since ARM has a substantial hold in the cellular chip business, I see their growth continuing. The demand for cellular technology will grow as the population does.
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Today, 5:07 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (55.24K)
@Bjluk
It's not really a story about the business models. It's a story about overpaying for hot names. In 6 months, reality will set in that results don't much the stock valuation and SoftBank will want to unload more shares.

Remember, Rivian just reported 200% growth and the stock is down 80%.
Rob Tanner profile picture
Rob Tanner
Today, 5:09 PM
Premium
Comments (782)
@Bjluk it’s not growing, your comment made sense 15 years ago. It’s a server play now.
