ProFrac Holdings: A Whole-Lot Of Frac'ing Going On

Sep. 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • ProFrac Holding Corp. has experienced a significant drop in share price due to a decrease in active frac spreads and missed earnings.
  • The company's thesis revolves around acquiring market share through acquisitions and participating in major shale plays.
  • The drilling market is expected to pick up, potentially leading to an increase in demand for ProFrac's services and a higher stock price.
  • We think ProFrac is in a buy zone for risk-tolerant investors.

Introduction

After ProFrac Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:ACDC) precipitous drop from the middle $20's in March, to around $11.00, I wrote them up with a Strong Buy. I certainly did not, at that time, think the

The Daily Drilling Report

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ACDC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (5.27K)
Dear readers- I took a position in ACDC yesterday. Cheers
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (5.27K)
One quick update- We picked up 9 net rigs this week and 12 frac spreads, so I'm in the ballpark. Cheers
