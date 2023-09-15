Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sodexo: Worth Buying, But Solely To Benefit From The Spinco

Sep. 15, 2023 10:30 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY), SDXOF
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Sodexo's Benefits and Rewards division is expected to grow revenue at a double-digit percentage, with operating margins of more than 30%.
  • Sodexo reported a strong cash flow performance in the first half of FY 2023, with an increase in operating profit and net income.
  • The company plans to spin off the Benefits and Rewards segment, which is expected to create value and increase its market share in that segment.
Sodexo headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania

lcva2

Introduction

Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY) (OTCPK:SDXOF) is an interesting French company as it operates in two very different business segments. The Sodexo Group employs in excess of 400,000 people in the food industry where it operates on-site dining

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDXOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a very small long position in Sodexo and I may add to this position ahead of the company spinning off its Benefits & Rewards Division.

