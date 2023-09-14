Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Bank of America Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 5:28 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bank of America Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference September 14, 2023 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Woodbury - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Reif Ehrilich - Bank of America Securities

Jessica Reif Ehrilich

Back everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Welcome.

Mark Woodbury

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jessica Reif Ehrilich

Mark, you've been at Universal parks for decades, and over that time, Universal has had many owners, including MCA, Seagram, and GE, and I covered them all. Well, not GE, but everybody else. How is it -- how is being part of Comcast umbrella, how does that benefit Universal Parks?

Mark Woodbury

Well, thanks Jessica, and good morning everybody. Nice to be here with you all. So I have been with the company since those early days. In fact, I was just looking at -- I think it's going to be 35-years and a couple weeks. So I went through a lot of those owners, three of which you mentioned, two of which you didn't, so five altogether. And I could tell you that being under the Comcast umbrella is fantastic. I mean, being part of a trusted, strategically-oriented, well-respected company is really terrific, and having the leadership of Brian Roberts and Mike Cavanagh has been terrific. Their support has been unwavering since the time that they took it over in 2011. And that has been manifest in continued innovation, great product development, not just on our existing parks, but on future parks and new park ideas as well.

But probably the best way to measure that is if you look at the pre-Comcast duration, call it when I started in 1988 to 2011, under those

