Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Electric Company (GE) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 5:29 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.49K Followers

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference September 14, 2023 10:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Rahul Ghai - CFO, GE Aviation

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Joshua Pokrzywinski

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back to day three of Laguna. Thanks for bearing with us. I know it's a bit of a slog, but as they say, if you're going to hoot with the owls, you got to soar with the eagles. Thanks for joining us this morning. We're going to kick off with the team from General Electric. I'm joined on stage by CFO, Rahul Ghai. Rahul, thanks for joining us. Always a pleasure.

Rahul Ghai

Appreciate you guys having us here.

Joshua Pokrzywinski

Absolutely. No, I wouldn't miss it. Maybe you could just start us off with a bit of an overview of what you're seeing. Any other kind of prepared remarks you want to make, and then we'll dive into some Q&A, if that works.

Rahul Ghai

Yeah, absolutely. So listen, I'm excited. Excited as we get ready to launch two new public companies, Vernova and GE Aerospace, along with just driving performance, both for 2023 and the medium-term, and on separation, the momentum is building.

Steve and I were just together at our Greenville facility in South Carolina with 125 of our colleagues, as we prepare for departure. And people are jazzed. I mean people are jazzed about the culture we are building about what Lean can do for them and how it can drive operating performance and what a stand-alone public company means for GE Aerospace. So all three fronts, people are really excited.

And as we think about Vernova, clearly, the senior leadership team is coming together. We just made two big appointments, Ken Parks, as the CFO, three-time sitting public company CFO. I've known Ken for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.