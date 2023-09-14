Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) CEO Bob Jordan presents at Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023
SA Transcripts
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference September 14, 2023 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Jordan - President & CEO

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Let's keep the airlines content going and next up we have Southwest Airlines CEO, Bob Jordan. Bob, thanks so much for being here at Laguna.

Bob Jordan

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely. So it's been an interesting few weeks in the airline industry. But first, let's start with Southwest. Obviously, you came into the year with a fairly challenging end to last year and kind of with -- maybe a little bit of show-me story on the operating side, and I think you have shown people that kind of you've taken the steps to kind of improve the operating resilience of the network. So maybe talk about what 2023, the journey has been like for you guys?

Bob Jordan

You bet, on the operating side, yeah, we had a rough December, obviously, the last two weeks, and there's no way around that and not trying to hide from that. I think we were very transparent about what went wrong. It was a weather event, but then we just struggled to recover post the weather event. A lot written about technology was not technology, but technology to some extent, wasn't helpful. So it just -- we just can't do that again. So we have been very, very focused on our robust plan to ensure that, that doesn't happen. So big investments in winter operations, preparations. So de-icing trucks, and more de-icing capacity. We've got a new weather -- set of weather technology that helps us better understand on-airport exactly what the weather is and how much de-icing hold over time we have that go on and on, but a lot of preparation, buying a lot of de-icing trucks and staffing. So I feel very, very prepared for this winter and all that will be in place

