Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 6:02 PM ETRF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.5K Followers

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Drapacz - SVP, IR

Rob Dawson - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the RF Industries Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Jack Drapacz. You may begin.

Jack Drapacz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to RF Industries' third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are RF Industries' President and CEO, Rob Dawson.

Before I turn the call over to Rob, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, RF Industries issued a press release announcing its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. That release is available on the company's website at rfindustries.com. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical statements, statements on this call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these forward-looking statements to differ from actual results include delays in development, marketing or sales of products and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.