Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Bernstein ESG Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 14, 2023 6:32 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.5K Followers

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bernstein ESG Conference September 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bea Perez - SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer

Conference Call Participants

Callum Elliott - Bernstein

Callum Elliott

Thank you all for joining us. For any of you who don't know me, as John mentioned earlier, my name is Callum Elliott. I am the U.S. beverages and HPC analyst. And I am delighted to be welcoming Bea Perez, who is joining us from Coca-Cola. And we're going to explore some of the topics you've been talking about already this morning and the sort of ESG sustainability story at Coca-Cola.

So Bea, thank you for coming. Thank you for joining us.

Bea Perez

Thank you for having me.

Callum Elliott

So for those in the room who may not be familiar with the Coca-Cola business and your background within the business, maybe you can give us a brief introduction to your role and your background.

Bea Perez

Sure. So I'm on the Coca-Cola Company side, I'm nearing my 30 years coming up this next year at Coca-Cola. So while the journey has been -- I'll try to do it in a snapshot. Started in brand management, went out to field operations, rotated to two bottlers came back, went international, did a few markets, became CMO, then the first Chief Sustainability Officer. Then James Quincey said, I want you to keep that and take on communications, the foundation, retail licensing and government affairs. So there's a whole story.

Retail and licensing is my P&L part of my portfolio. That's if you buy any T-shirts, hats or Coca-Cola Cups. Thank you very much, you're helping bring up that P&L. We also have stores at Disney Springs, Las Vegas, London. I just saw one in Guangzhou, we just opened.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.