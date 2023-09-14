Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 6:43 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.5K Followers

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Byers - IR, MKR IR

Ashu Roy - CEO

Eric Smit - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Baldry - ROTH MKM

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Callum

Operator

Good day and welcome to the eGain Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Byers with MKR Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Byers

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to eGain's fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. On the call today are eGain's Chief Executive Officer, Ashu Roy, and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Smit.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, management will make certain forward-looking statements which convey management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial and operational performance. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions, and forward-looking statements are protected by safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ in material respects. Information on various factors that could affect eGain's results are detailed in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission. eGain is making these statements as of today, September 14, 2023, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking information in this conference call.

In addition to GAAP results, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.