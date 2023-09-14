Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lennar: Strong Earnings And A Resilient Housing Market Make It A Buy

Sep. 14, 2023 8:04 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)1 Comment
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • Lennar's shares have risen 60% in the past year, despite high mortgage rates, due to structural factors supporting the housing industry.
  • Lennar's earnings report showed solid performance, with deliveries rising 8% and a backlog of 21,321 homes worth $9.9 billion.
  • The company's strong balance sheet, low debt levels, and ability to reduce share count support its earnings growth and provide financial flexibility.

Lennar DFW Division Office building in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, rising about 60%. Given mortgage applications have been steadily falling with rates over 7%, the strong performance from the homebuilders may be surprising. However, there are

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.65K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Premium
Comments (11.75K)
Resilient real estate market?

“Only 16% of Californians Can Afford to Buy a Home”
www.bloomberg.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.