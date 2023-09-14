hapabapa

Target (NYSE:TGT), the United States -based retailer, seems to be scaling back the company’s margin after a difficult FY23. The company’s stock price has taken a significant hit, as the current price is only half of the stock’s high made in 2021. Although the stock seems more attractive than before, I am not yet too opportunistic – I have a hold-rating for the stock.

Background

After a significant price rally from 2019 to late 2021, Target’s stock has seen a large decline:

5-Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The supermarket chain’s revenues have started to stagnate along with struggles in keeping up the company’s earnings level, contributing to the decline.

Target has an expected dividend yield of 3.59%. The company has had a very long history of growing dividends, as from 2002 the quarterly dividend has grown from $0.05 to $1.10:

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

As Target has quite stable operations and cash flows, I believe the dividend should be quite safe in the foreseeable future.

Financials & Q2 Earnings

As the supermarket chain has gained brand awareness, Target’s revenues have grown at a compounded annual rate of 5.5% from FY02 to FY22:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The revenues took a huge leap after the Covid pandemic began – I believe that Target is currently experiencing a slowdown that’s partly related to a heightened earnings power in the comparison figures. In Q2, Target had revenue decreases of –4.9%. The company’s CEO Christina Hennington commented the soft sales in Target’s Q2 earnings call:

“Consumers continue to face difficult choices with every purchase. Whether managing their budgets in the face of higher prices or planning for resuming student loan payments, our guests are facing multiple ongoing challenges. With inflation rates moderating, however, we've started to see consumer confidence begin to recover from recent lows.”

As the comment seems somewhat optimistic about the future, I believe revenues should start to recover in upcoming quarters, although I wouldn’t expect a good growth rate in the next couple of quarters.

In line with my belief about a heightened Covid-related market that has turned upside down, Target’s EBIT margin saw a massive increase in FY22, followed by a currently historically low margin as consumers’ buying power worsens:

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

The company’s margin is showing signs of improvement, though – in Q2, the company’s operating margin was 4.8% compared to previous year’s Q2 margin of 1.2%. I feel quite confident in the fact that the company’s margin fall is mostly due to temporary headwinds - the company has faced problems with inflation and a softer consumer sentiment, as the company has communicated in previous earnings calls. For example, in the company's Q1/2023 earning call, the company communicated:

"As it did throughout last year, pressure from inflation and rising interest rates affected the mix of retail spending in Q1, with a further softening in discretionary categories in the March and April time frame."

In my opinion, Target’s margin should recover back near the historical level of around 7.1%, the level that has been achieved from FY03 to FY23. As Target’s long-term margin has been on a very slight decline, the margin of 7.1% could be slightly too ambitious though – I think that investors should keep an eye for Target’s sustainable margin level. The company has achieved growth at the expense of the company's margin.

Further point in Target’s Q2 earnings is the company’s large focus on inventory levels – as demand was soft in the quarter, Target managed to lower inventories into a lower level well:

Target Q2 Earnings Release

The company also communicated to have opened an additional eleven stores in 2023 so far of the planned twenty, and has 51 remodels guest-ready of 175 remodels happening in the year.

Valuation

Target currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4, slightly below the stock’s ten-year mean of 16.3:

Historical P/E (TIKR)

The level seems quite modest, as Target should generally have quite a low risk profile and some organic growth- t comparison, other supermarket chains such as Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Kroger (KR) trade at forward P/E’s of 25.4, 38.3, and 10.1 respectively – at an average of 24.6, well above Target.

In my usual manner, I constructed a discounted cash flow model to further analyse the stock’s valuation. In the model, I estimate the current fiscal year’s revenues to decline by -1.5%, as the company’s Q2 sales were soft. Going further, I estimate a growth of 4% that slows down into a perpetual growth of 2% in steps – the growth is below Target’s 20-year average of 5.5%, but as the company matures, I believe a lower growth is expected.

For the company’s EBIT margin, I estimate Target to have a margin of 4.7% for the current year, around 1.1 percentage points above FY22. Beyond FY23, I estimate Target to achieve a margin of 6.0% from FY24 to FY26, with a further increase into 6.5% in FY27. The margin of 6.5% is below Target’s long-term average, but as the company’s margin trend has been slightly downwards, I see the estimate as justified. These estimates along with a cost of capital of 8.49% craft the following DCF model scenario with an estimated fair value of $133.83, around 8% above the current price:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q2, Target had $141 million in interest expenses – Target leverages debt to its advantage, as the company has around $16.2 billion in long-term debt on the company’s balance sheet. Annualized the company’s interest rate comes up to 3.46%, a very low rate. I estimate Target to hold around a similar amount of debt in the future, as I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 25%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.28% as the risk-free rate. The used equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate. Tikr estimates Target’s beta to be 1.01 – the beta is significantly higher than for example Walmart’s 0.49 and Kroger’s 0.48, but as Target’s assortment is somewhat different in nature and as Target leverages more debt than Walmart, I believe the beta is mostly justified. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, crafting a cost of equity of 10.45% and a WACC of 8.49%.

Takeaway

Target is at an interesting point in time. The company is facing issues concerning the company’s margin, which are showing signs of improvement. On the other hand, the company had very slow sales in Q2. At the current price, I believe that Target is priced nearly correctly, as my DCF model points towards a small upside of 8% - for the time being, I have a hold-rating for Target.