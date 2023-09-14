AutumnSkyPhotography

Investment thesis

I maintain my buy rating on Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s announcement of a renewed Apple deal, its Q3 results, and strong progress in its automotive segment.

After already significantly underperforming most of its peers in the first half of the year, shares are down another 13% since I last covered the company prior to its Q3 results in July, when I rated shares a buy. Meanwhile, the company’s financial results were far from bad and even included several positives. Furthermore, a new agreement with Apple (AAPL) lowers its risk profile and allows for a higher valuation multiple, and several automotive design wins paint a promising picture of the company’s automotive potential, further boosting my belief in its long-term prospects.

Now, before I dive into each of these subjects and update my financial outlook and price target for the company, let me quickly repeat my investment thesis:

Qualcomm fundamentally remains in excellent shape despite significant near-term headwinds. The company has faced challenges in its latest quarterly results, experiencing a massive deceleration in growth due to the economic downturn and declining personal electronics sales. However, Qualcomm's strong market position and technological leadership across its leading segments make it a primary beneficiary in the growing smartphone market, IoT chip market, and advanced automotive semiconductors market. The smartphone industry remains an essential revenue source for Qualcomm, and its 30% market share positions it well to capitalize on the predicted 7.3% CAGR through 2029. Additionally, the company's leading position in IoT chips, with a 38% market share, and automotive semiconductors, with an 80% market share in the automotive connectivity market, bodes well for future growth as these markets continue to expand. Despite short-term challenges, Qualcomm's healthy financials, including strong margins and ROE, and its ability to generate solid cash flows contribute to its excellent fundamental shape. The company's balance sheet allows for returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments and financial results and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly.

The new agreement with Apple is of significant importance

Let’s start with the literal elephant in the room, Apple. One of the biggest overhangs on Qualcomm’s share price in recent years has been the risk of losing Apple as a customer as the company has long been working on replacing the Qualcomm chipsets in its devices with its in-house silicon. However, it has been unable to design and manufacture a matching product so far, which is why the company was forced to sign a new agreement with Qualcomm.

The new agreement recently announced by the pair means Qualcomm will continue to supply 5G modem chips to Apple for at least three more years until the end of 2026. This is amazing news for Qualcomm shareholders and will be a meaningful needle-mover in its medium-term financial projections.

Crucially, Apple is Qualcomm’s largest customer and accounts for a significant 20% or $9 billion of its FY22 revenue. Furthermore, according to calculations from Evercore analysts, Apple likely also accounts for somewhere between $2 to $3 in earnings per share for Qualcomm, or around 20% at the midpoint.

Do note that this includes licensing and hardware sales, while this new agreement is only about the hardware side of the partnership. The current licensing agreement expires in 2025 with the option for another two years. In terms of impact on earnings, the licensing most likely accounts for a large part of this as this generally is a much higher margin business for Qualcomm. Nevertheless, both deals are of great importance for Qualcomm’s financials and it is not hard to see why losing Apple as a customer is a significant risk.

Furthermore, as materially the agreement is unchanged from previous years, the deal is worth many billions annually to Qualcomm as well. Qualcomm’s financial projections so far only assumed a fifth of Apple's iPhones using Qualcomm chips by 2026, but this estimate can now be revised upward.

Of course, through the new deal, the risk of losing Apple has not disappeared as Apple continues to work on developing its own 5G modem, but the agreement has given investors a clearer view of the company’s medium-term financials, which in itself should demand a higher premium.

Whether Apple will succeed at this in the next three years remains a question, but for now, the risk has simply been moved three years forward, allowing Qualcomm to use these revenues generated through the Apple deal to further grow and diversify the business, eventually lowering its dependence on Apple. Furthermore, as long as Qualcomm has superior technology and sits far ahead of Apple’s initiatives in terms of performance, I believe there is little chance of Apple replacing Qualcomm. So far, it seems to be unable to compete with the Qualcomm products.

By the time Apple might now replace Qualcomm’s chips, Apple will most likely represent a smaller share of revenue and earnings due to rapid growth in other business segments like IoT, Automotive, and potential ventures into new markets like PC processors. The result of Apple replacing the Qualcomm 5G modems will be far less impactful on the company’s financials by that time. Therefore, while the Apple business is not secured for the longer term, the risks have decreased meaningfully nevertheless lowering the company’s overall risk profile.

Qualcomm’s potential in the PC processor market is speculative, but it is there for sure

Regarding Qualcomm’s revenue diversification away from Apple, one of the most significant opportunities to boost these efforts, apart from its existing segments and operations, seems to be the opportunities the company has in PC CPUs, which is a massive market currently dominated by Intel (INTC), Apple, and AMD (AMD).

Qualcomm is reportedly working with ARM technology and patents, acquired through the Nuvia acquisition, to design a challenger to these companies in the PC processor industry. Interestingly, Apple’s M chips are also designed using ARM technology, highlighting the potential of the technology.

Please do note that Qualcomm and ARM are involved in a lawsuit over the Nuvia ARM patents as ARM believes the Nuvia acquisition should not have transferred the patents to Qualcomm. There has been no update on this, but it is important to keep a close eye on this as it could result in Qualcomm losing a large part of its progress here.

Counterpoint Research

Qualcomm releasing a PC CPU this year has been the expectation for a while. However, sources claim the company has so far made little progress and has had to deal with performance problems. At the same time, other reports state that Dell could start shipping PCs and laptops with Qualcomm-socs starting next year already.

For now, this is all speculation, but the company clearly is working on competing in the laptop CPU industry, potentially opening it up to a massive new market. Looking at the Nuvia technology acquired by Qualcomm, I see the potential for Qualcomm to produce a chip that could compete despite a rough history between Windows and ARM chips.

Furthermore, while the PC processor market is not fast-growing, with an expected CAGR of around 4% through 2030, the market offers massive potential for Qualcomm if the company could design alternatives to AMD and Intel at a similar or even better quality. With a market size of $130 billion by 2030, the potential clearly is huge if it can get a foot in, making it an interesting subject to keep a close eye on for Qualcomm investors.

Qualcomm is a leader in automotive technologies, giving it great potential in a rapidly growing market

Another notable announcement from Qualcomm last quarter was the unveiling of deals with some of the largest automotive OEMs globally. The company announced new deals with Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), two of the leading manufacturers of luxury cars, to provide chips for in-car infotainment systems.

At this time last year, Qualcomm announced it already had a backlog of over $30 billion of automotive design wins. This latest announcement of automotive partnerships further solidifies Qualcomm’s strength in automotive. Add to this the 12 new Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Connectivity 5G Platform designs with automakers globally in Q2 and it is safe to assume the backlog today sits between $35 billion to $40 billion, by far the largest backlog of any of its peers.

Qualcomm’s automotive segment has been growing rapidly over recent years and the company seems to have an edge over many competitors like Nvidia and Mobileye (MBLY) in terms of automotive technologies. In fact, with the new Qualcomm partnership, BMW has moved away from Nvidia after earlier moving away from Mobileye, potentially indicating Qualcomm has the best offering today.

Qualcomm supplies automotive chips broadly targeting three areas, namely infotainment and digital cockpit solutions, connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems under its “digital chassis” platform. Automotive chips for electrification and advanced digital systems like autonomous driving and digital cockpit present a potential $30 billion market for Qualcomm, of which it currently takes a large share.

From ADAS systems to car connectivity and digital cockpits, Qualcomm offers it all through its single Snapdragon digital chassis platform. This one platform offering makes it a very interesting and convenient pick for car OEMs.

Qualcomm automotive offering (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm automotive offering (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm also currently controls 80% of the automotive connectivity market through its specialism in 5G and IoT, which is part of the vehicle-to-everything ecosystem. Vehicle-to-everything technology refers to the sensors, cameras, and wireless connectivity that allow vehicles to share real-time information with their drivers and other vehicles to create road safety and traffic management and is a crucial part of autonomous driving technologies.

Counterpoint Research

The frontrunner in this technology is Autotalks, which Qualcomm will acquire if it can get permission from European regulators. Qualcomm would get access to interesting technologies that could further enhance its automotive offering. Therefore, the deal has clear value, and it could further strengthen the company’s competitive edge and presence in the automotive industry.

Total automotive revenue stood at $975 million in FY21 and rose to $1.3 billion in FY22. Furthermore, Qualcomm estimates that the number could grow to $4 billion by FY26 and $9 billion by 2031. Qualcomm has a long-growth runway in this business, estimating that the total addressable market for its automotive target market will be $100 billion by 2030, driven mainly by a rapidly growing ADAS market.

Qualcomm

According to Deloitte, digital systems today account for over 40% of a car’s cost already, which could rise to 45% by the end of the decade. To highlight the value Qualcomm could get from every single car manufactured by a partner OEM, this is what CNBC wrote:

Qualcomm makes between $200 and $3,000 per car that uses its chips and software, officials said last fall at an investor event. The company also makes $5 per car that’s connected to 5G through licensing fees.

So, as Qualcomm keeps winning automotive design wins from large OEMs, it should be poised for impressive revenue growth over the remainder of the decade, indeed. A $9 billion estimate by 2030 sounds like a very realistic scenario to me, especially as I expect it to keep winning more OEM deals.

The best proof of how strong Qualcomm’s automotive platform and offering is are the many deals it has already signed with the world’s largest OEMs—a very impressive feat to say the least but above all, a promising picture.

Qualcomm OEM partnerships (Qualcomm)

Qualcomm keeps fighting economic headwinds without much success

Qualcomm reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on August 2, and while I expected to see a flattening in the declining revenue and earnings trends, this was not the case as weakness in its end markets persisted. The reported revenue number showed a further acceleration in the negative growth rates it has been reporting for three straight quarters now as a result of a significant slowdown in handset sales and a weak demand environment impacting its IoT revenue.

Revenue of $8.44 billion missed my estimates by $370 million. This miss was mainly the result of continued inventory adjustments at customers and investments by customers not yet materializing in boosted growth rates for Qualcomm, contrary to my expectations as I expected the handset segment to see an improvement in Q3, but this was not the case as handset revenue declined by 23% YoY, a worsening from the 17% growth decline reported in Q2. This disappointing performance has led to downgraded near-term expectations from analysts and a downgraded FY23 outlook.

By Author

Handset revenue was $5.3 billion and continued to reflect a treacherous landscape. However, please do consider, as I have said many times in prior articles, that these negative growth rates are simply the result of a cyclical downturn in the handset industry and while they impact the company’s near-term potential, the long-term outlook remains unchanged.

Fundamentally, the company remains in excellent shape and remains well-positioned as one of the industry leaders to benefit from mid-to-high-single-digit long-term growth in the handset industry. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon products will remain a number one choice for Android-powered brands, and we should expect this segment to quickly recover over the next years as the smartphone industry does the same, although the weakness might persist somewhat longer than previously anticipated.

By Author

Furthermore, the IoT segment also continued to struggle, reporting a revenue decline of 24% YoY, far worse than my 14% to 18% revenue decline expectation. Still, there was a slight improvement in the segment as revenue did grow 7% sequentially to $1.5 billion, driven by increased demand from consumer and industrial customers. Still, IoT inventory remained elevated due to the overall weak demand resulting from disappointing hardware sales. For now, management expects this to last through the end of the year, also impacting guidance for the next quarter.

Again, IoT remains a massive growth opportunity for Qualcomm and the company is an industry leader. Once the economy recovers and hardware sales return to growth, the expected growth in the IoT market through 2030 will also drive significant double-digit growth for Qualcomm. Current near-term weakness does not damage the long-term potential.

With these comments, I am not saying that the sales underperformance from the company last quarter and likely going into the next couple of quarters is any good. It isn’t. However, long-term investors should focus on fundamental developments instead of near-term financials impacted by economic weakness. In the end, the company is highly cyclical, mainly due to its exposure to the smartphone market and this is something investors will have to cope with. It for sure is not a reason to sell, most definitely right now as things are slowly improving.

Finally, there was one bright spot last quarter as the automotive segment continued to grow revenue. Growth in the company’s automotive segment also slowed down further to just 13%, but at least remained positive as trends like the increased number of technologies in cars and increase in EV shipments were able to offset economic weakness.

In terms of margins, Qualcomm performed much stronger than I expected, especially considering the continued top-line weakness. The company deserves some credit for this. The company managed to keep operating expenses flat YoY at $2.2 billion, limiting the impact of the top-line decline on margins.

It achieved this despite continuously growing its R&D investments, up another 10% YoY in Q3 and up slightly sequentially. I am happy to see Qualcomm management remaining committed to its R&D investments as this positions it favorably for a return to strong growth over the next couple of years and should help it maintain its leading position across its end markets.

As a result, the net income margin declined further, down 70 basis points sequentially and 530 basis points YoY to 25.4%. While this might sound quite bad, this beat my expectations and led to a solid EPS performance as this beat the consensus by $0.07 and my estimates by $0.01 despite a significant top-line miss. EPS was still down 37% YoY.

By Author

Outlook & QCOM stock valuation

While my expectations for a bottom in the negative and accelerating growth rates in Q3 did not materialize, management’s guidance for Q4 shows some improvement and is far from bad. Management forecasts revenue in the range of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion, quite a wide range, I must say. Management has communicated before that it has little visibility on economic and demand developments, which is also reflected in its Q4 guidance.

This reflects an expectation for handset revenues to be flat sequentially or down around 19% YoY, assuming this comes in at around $5.3 billion. Looking at sales data from the last months, I expect Qualcomm to perform slightly better and report handset revenue of closer to $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion. However, this will still highly depend on economic developments and a possible China recovery in the remainder of the quarter. Management expects handset revenues to improve more significantly by Q1.

For the IoT segment, management expects to report a mid-single-digit sequential decline, while automotive is expected to show another quarter of resilience with revenues expected to be up by low-double digits. Furthermore, management aims to keep operating expenses flat as operational cost measures should offset the continued rise in R&D expenses. This should lead to EPS in the range of $1.80 to $2, down 39% at the midpoint.

Overall, the Q4 outlook might not look overly optimistic but could indicate a bottom with growth returning heading into the company’s FY24 fiscal year.

Based on these recent developments, the company’s slightly disappointing Q3 results, and Q4 outlook in line with estimates and potentially indicating a bottom in the cycle for Qualcomm, I have lowered my medium-term revenue and EPS estimate as I expect economic weakness to remain a drag on the company’s performance in the first half of FY24 and expect the following recovery to be gradual. Nevertheless, I remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects due to its strong market share and the massive potential I see for the company in automotive. Therefore, I now project the following financial results through FY26.

Financial projections (By Author)

These updated estimates and the lower share price mean Qualcomm now trades at a forward earnings multiple of 13.68x, which sits around 20% below its 5-year average and makes it one of the cheapest among its peers.

Valuation peer comparison (Seeking Alpha)

As for a fair multiple, this is what I wrote a couple of months ago:

Taking this [undervaluation to its peers] into account, as well as the company’s strong market position and solid outlook, but also the significant risks that come with an investment in Qualcomm, I remain of the belief that a P/E of 15x is fair for this company. Its China exposure and the probability and effect of losing Apple as a customer over the next several years are risks that require a significant discount.

The one big change since this article is that the company signed a new three-year agreement with Apple, removing a significant risk to the company’s financials and therefore allowing for higher earnings multiple to be rewarded. Thus, I increase my fair P/E multiple to 17x, which seems appropriate when considering the lowered risk profile and solid growth outlook.

Also, we should not forget Qualcomm still pays an excellent dividend, which currently yields close to 3% on a low payout ratio of just 32%, even as the company’s cash flow levels have decreased significantly. The dividend looks very well covered and should have plenty of room to keep growing as it has one for the last 19 years already.

Using a 17x earnings multiple and my lowered FY24 EPS projection, I calculate a price target of $159 per share. Going with an annual return of around 10% (or close to 13%, including the dividend), I believe fair value sits around $142 per share, indicating shares are currently undervalued by 25.5%.

Conclusion

Qualcomm presents an intriguing investment opportunity despite recent challenges and headwinds. While the company has faced short-term setbacks, including a decline in handset and IoT revenue, it remains fundamentally sound and well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

The renewed agreement with Apple, which ensures the supply of 5G modem chips until the end of 2026, is a significant milestone that reduces the risk associated with losing its largest customer. This agreement not only secures substantial revenue but also provides Qualcomm with a clearer path to medium-term financial stability.

Qualcomm's strength in automotive technologies is another compelling aspect of its growth story. The company's partnerships with automotive OEMs and its backlog of design wins indicate a strong position in this rapidly expanding market. With projections of automotive revenue potentially reaching $9 billion by 2031, Qualcomm's automotive segment is poised for impressive growth.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm currently trades at an attractive forward earnings multiple of 13.68x, making it one of the cheaper options among its peers. Considering the reduced risk profile due to the Apple agreement and the solid growth outlook, a fair P/E multiple of 17x is reasonable. Factoring in this valuation, Qualcomm's shares appear undervalued, with a fair value estimate of $142 per share, indicating a 25.5% potential upside.

Therefore, I rate shares a Buy.