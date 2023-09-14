Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 14, 2023 9:03 PM ETLightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.5K Followers

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Miranda - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Rubin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shervin Z - Alliance Global Partners

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the LightPath Technologies Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Al Miranda, LightPath's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Al.

Al Miranda

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, involve various risks and uncertainties as discussed in its periodic SEC filings. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, any of them can be proven to be inaccurate, and there can be no assurances that the projected results would be realized.

In addition, references may be made to certain financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our SEC reports and certain of our press releases, which include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Sam will begin today's call with an overview of the business and recent developments for the company. I will then review financial results for the quarter and fiscal year. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a formal question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sam Rubin, LightPath's President and Chief Executive Officer. Sam?

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.