Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transocean Acquires Newbuild Drillship Following $486 Million Long-Term Contract Award - Buy

Sep. 14, 2023 10:05 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)1 Comment
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.22K Followers

Summary

  • Transocean finally announced the eagerly-awaited maiden contract for the newbuild 7th generation drillship Deepwater Aquila.
  • The three-year contract is valued at $486 million, with a $40 million mobilization fee on top. Work is expected to commence in Q3/2024.
  • The decision to acquire the drillship from its joint venture partners is likely to result in some near-term cash flow pressures and higher debt levels.
  • Considering the strong market environment, raising additional debt at acceptable terms shouldn't be an issue.
  • Contract margin should be more than sufficient to recoup the company's entire activation investment. Consequently, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating and would advise investors to use any major weakness in the shares to initiate or add to existing positions.
Transocean drillship at the entrance of Guanabara Bay

pabst_ell

Note:

I have covered Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Thursday, leading offshore driller Transocean Ltd. or "Transocean" finally announced the eagerly-awaited maiden contract for the

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.22K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 10:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.52K)
Good one ☝️
PapaWhisky profile picture
PapaWhisky
Yesterday, 10:13 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.57K)
Jeremy: With a firm hand on the tiller and a keen eye on the horizon I’ll navigate these treacherous seas with care, caution and control.

Also Jeremy: oh! Look at that wave! We want to ride it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.