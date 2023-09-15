Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Golden Entertainment: Special Dividend Doesn't Outweigh Economic Hurdles, Rate Hold

Sep. 15, 2023 7:00 AM ETGolden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN)
Summary

  • Golden Entertainment announced a special dividend of $2/share recently, but this doesn't outweigh the economic hurdles present.
  • GDEN's pre-tax earnings and revenues were flat compared to Q2 last year, with a drop in core EBITDA.
  • Economic earnings are flat, and large reinvestments are required to maintain its competitive position, with potentially low rates of return.
  • Net-net, rate hold.

Investment operations

For investors in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN), 2023 has been a fairly bleak ordeal. Shares bounced off a low into the new year, rating from ~$35 to highs of $45 by mid-year. It has sold of sharply leading into the

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.16K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

