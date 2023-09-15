Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EPR Properties: Strong 7.5% Yield, But AMC Exposure Is A Headache (Downgrade)

Sep. 15, 2023
On the Pulse
Summary

  • EPR Properties offers a 7.5% yield and solid dividend coverage but has risks due to its exposure to struggling theater chain AMC Entertainment.
  • The trust has seen a strong recovery in its AFFO after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • With recession risks rising and the stock selling at a higher valuation multiple, a Hold rating is justified.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) offers passive income investors a growing FFO, a 7.5% yield, and solid dividend coverage, but the trust also has risks that passive income investors need to consider.

Following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, the

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

