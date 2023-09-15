AutumnSkyPhotography

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), one of the most brilliant semiconductor companies, has recently been facing some hard times. Its stock price is hovering near its 3-year lows and for a good reason. I agree with some of QCOM bulls that the stock is relatively cheap compared to peers. But the outlook is not very bright right now. However, whether to buy the stock, depends entirely on your investment horizons and your risk appetite.

My last article about QCOM here on Seeking Alpha was mainly centered around the company's quarterly earnings results reported in May. Just a friendly reminder. Last time they were quite disappointing.

There has been no improvement since then, however. Here is the FY 2023 3rd Quarter Earnings Release:

Both the company's non-GAAP sales and profits have decreased since then. QCOM's GAAP revenues and earnings before taxes have fallen as well. The outlook for the next quarter will not be very rosy either. The sales might be even lower compared to 3Q2023.

Interestingly, both QCT (Qualcomm CDMA Technologies division supplying integrated circuits and system software) and QTL (Qualcomm Technology Licensing) are suffering but QCT's performance is even weaker.

Qualcomm 3Q 2023 earnings

The global semiconductor sales are not improving either, unfortunately.

Although the diagram below shows a clear upward trend, global semiconductor sales fell nearly 12% in July. The worldwide semiconductor revenue history below shows the 1996 - 2023 period. So, we can see that the demand peak happened between 2021 and 2022. Now the sales are down somewhat. How long this decline would last is uncertain. The long-term outlook, however, seems to be bright if we extend the trend line.

But the problem is that the global economy is not doing great right now. As I wrote before, China, Qualcomm's major country of operation, is experiencing an economic downturn. Europe's economy is not growing fast either. It is unclear how long this economic downturn would last. However, the more the economy is down, the bigger the chances are the central banks all around the world would ease their monetary policies, which will obviously be beneficial for the industrial sector and Qualcomm as well. But at the moment there are plenty of uncertainties and the management does not expect dramatic growth in the near future, given the earnings outlook.

Comparison to peers

At the same time, if we take the semiconductor sector, QCOM seems to be better positioned than its peers. In this respect, Qualcomm is more undervalued than its competitors, whilst it is also relatively large and profitable.

The tables below suggest that Qualcomm's sales, EBIT, 3-year average net income, and EPS are much better than its close peers', namely Intel's (INTC) and AMD's (AMD).

Quite an interesting table was presented by my fellow Seeking Alpha analyst Tech Stock Pros. My fellow contributor is not particularly bullish on Qualcomm either. But it seems that QCOM is relatively profitable and has high sales, even compared to Nvidia (NVDA), a mega-popular company among investors. The only significant disadvantage of Qualcomm compared to its rivals is its lack of earnings progress or better said declining EPS.

Valuations

It seems to me that QCOM is one of the most undervalued stocks in the semiconductor industry. This is especially true of its profitability ratios, including P/E, EV/EBIT, and EV/EBITDA. The company's price-to-free cash flow ratio and dividend yield are also very good. However, the only indicator where it does not excel in terms of valuation is QCOM's P/B ratio. Qualcomm's P/S ratio is quite mediocre. But it suggests the company has high efficiency indicators, namely net profit and gross profit margins.

Overall, I would say the company is quite undervalued compared to its peers.

Upside risks

The first risk is that the semiconductor industry will start growing after the temporary decline. So, Qualcomm's struggling sales and net profits will finally improve. The second upside risk is closely linked to the first one. Central banks, most importantly the Fed, will start easing soon, thus preventing a full-scale recession. This will obviously be a plus for the semiconductors industry. Then, the US-China relations may improve. This is significant since most of QCOM's sales are due to China. We all know that further tariffs and other regulatory actions, the result of deteriorating US-China relations, may, therefore, become a problem for Qualcomm. If some of them get canceled, it will be an upside factor for the company.

Downside risks

The downside risks are more substantial, in my view. The first one is that of a longer economic downturn. Qualcomm's business depends entirely on the health of the global economy because most semiconductors and microchips are used in consumer products and factory equipment. So, the demand for these will stay low if the global economy does not do well. Then, as I have mentioned before, the US-China relations are quite poor. Plus, there is high competition among companies producing semiconductors. As I have explained in the previous section, some of the Qualcomm's competitors are enjoying high sales and EPS growth. At the same time, these rivals are far too overvalued.

Conclusion

Qualcomm, one of the largest semiconductor businesses, is not going through its best days. The outlook issued by the management suggests no great improvements in the next couple of quarters. However, it is well possible the stock is quite undervalued right now, especially compared to its competitors. In the case of the economy's soft landing, the company's sales and EPS may improve. So, overall, I am neutral on the stock.