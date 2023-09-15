Nomadsoul1

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:PUTW) is an options-based income play which works in a similar fashion to covered call funds. The fund sells cash-covered put options to generate income for investors. While I like certain aspects of this fund and think it might be a decent addition to your covered-call portfolio, there are things about this fund that concern me such as sporadic distribution history which makes it difficult for me to confidently rate it as a buy.

Funds and companies have been selling covered calls almost since then but it's only in the last few years that covered call funds gained so much popularity as investors are hungry for high yields in order to generate income. Stock option contracts have been traded by investors within unregulated over-the-counter markets for many years and options markets got standardized after 1973 after the founding of The Chicago Board Options Exchange [CBOE] which allowed funds to be able to trade options in a regulated market. This resulted in many hedge funds and mutual funds to start using options as a way to hedge their positions. Later on, this also became an income-generating vehicle but it wasn't until 2-3 years ago they really blew up in popularity.

This fund has been around since mid-2010s and its total return since inception has been positive but significantly below what investors could get from buying and holding the S&P 500 index (SPY) with dividends reinvested. If your goal is to match or beat market returns using covered calls, there are probably better plays out there (such as (STK) but that's another story).

Data by YCharts

The fund's distribution history has been highly sporadic and unpredictable over the years and I haven't found a correlation between PUTW's distributions and the overall market performance. For example, 2017 was a solid year for stocks with a gain of more than 20% while 2018 was a negative and down year but PUTW's distribution rose significantly from 2017 to 2018. Similarly, the fund paid no distributions in 2021 despite strong market performance but it paid a large distribution in 2022 even though we had a bear market. In 2019 and 2020 stocks did very well but PUTW distributions were very small. It is also possible that the fund hikes its distributions when volatility is high like in 2018 and 2022 but then again 2020 was a volatile year too but distributions were minimal. Up until this year the fund's distributions came annually with some special dividends thrown in but this year it switched to monthly distributions so perhaps its distributions will be more predictable moving forward.

PUTW distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Speaking of 2021, I must add that even though the fund didn't make any distributions in 2021, its NAV grew by 22% during this year which matched the overall market performance which I find interesting. This is also assuring because it means investors of PUTW didn't miss out on those gains that the market had that year.

Data by YCharts

The fund sells cash-secured out of money put options against SPY which is technically the same thing as selling in-the-money covered calls for all intends and purposes. Below is the profit-loss profile of selling 1 SPY put option at the strike price of $420 expiring in January 2024.

Profit-Loss Profile of Put Writing (Options Profit Calculator)

Below is the profit-loss profile of selling 1 SPY covered call with strike price of $420 expiring in January 2024. This is basically the exact same chart with the slight exception that selling $420 covered calls have a slightly higher profit potential as compared to selling $420 puts because call options tend to have more time value than put options because theoretically a stock can go up to infinity but it can only go down to $0.

Profit-Loss Profile of Writing Covered Call (Options Profit Calculator)

Having said that, let us take a look at the fund's current plays. Apart from cash and treasury bills the fund holds as collateral the only plays I am seeing at the moment (which I call "active ingredients") are shorted October put options with strike prices of $453 and $443. Since SPY is currently trading at $450, this option is already in the money by $3. If SPY climbs above $453 by October 23rd the fund will book maximum profits. If it drops significantly, the fund will book a loss and roll those options to the next month. The fund will keep rolling options down throughout the calendar until they are eventually out of money.

PUTW holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Typically, the fund writes put options at a strike price within 2.5% of the current price. It could be exactly at the strike price, slightly above or slightly below the strike price. The fund writes puts twice a month once in the first week and once in the third week of the month and rolls them when they have 1 week left but it uses American style options which means those options can be exercised by a third party at demand and convert into SPY shares before they expire (most popular covered call funds use European style options which get settled by cash at expiration).

This approach is very similar to writing covered calls where the upside is limited which is the premium collected, but downside is much bigger because you participate in almost all of the drop that occurs beyond your strike price. This is why writing cash covered puts use as much buying power (and margin) as buying 100 shares and writing a covered call on them.

Traditionally, investors write puts on stocks when they want to buy them at discount and get paid while waiting for a stock to drop to their target price. Let's say SPY is currently trading at $450 (which it is) and you believe that the current price is too expensive to open a new long position. You believe that $420 would be a better entry point. You write cash covered put options at a strike price of $420 and collect a premium (ideally you do this while VIX is higher so that you collect a much higher premium). If SPY drops below $420, your short puts convert into shares and you get your shares at a discount plus you get to keep the premium you've collected. If SPY doesn't drop below $420, you still get to keep the premium and at least you got something for your time and effort (more importantly for the risk you took). The best case scenario would be probably SPY dropping to $420.01 so that you can keep all your premiums and still able to buy SPY at your target price. If SPY climbs too much, you miss out on profits and if SPY crashes too hard, you will post a loss either of which scenarios is ideal.

So, what's the final verdict on this fund? Honestly I am not a fan of the sporadic and unpredictable distributions we see in the fund's history even though things have been more predictable in the last year or so as the company switched from annual distributions to monthly distributions. Furthermore, investing into this fund makes more sense when VIX is higher. In most basic terms, VIX refers to implied volatility of at-the-money S&P 500 options one month out. Currently, VIX is so low that selling puts might not be worth it.

Data by YCharts

Still, if you are a fan of covered call funds, you might give it a try. Just don't put too much of your portfolio in this and don't be surprised if distributions fluctuate wildly from month to month.