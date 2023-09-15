Higher For Longer Means Opportunities In 10%+ Yielding Floating-Rate Securities

Darren415

The relentless rise in short-term rates has been a key market dynamic since 2022. However, the market has repeatedly pushed back against this development, thinking rates will not rise as high as they have or that they will fall quickly. Slowly but surely, market consensus has shifted to accept high short term rates and it expects them to remain elevated for an extended period of time.

In this article we review a number of floating-rate securities with double-digit yields that look attractive now and that will remain attractive even if the Fed makes several cuts in the policy rate. We also highlight ways to lock in relatively high yields to take advantage of the recent partial yield curve disinversion.

The Market Has Finally Accepted Higher For Longer

The market view of the Fed policy rate has shifted grudgingly through 2023. The chart below shows what has happened to the Sep-2024 Fed Funds futures. The implied policy rate a year from now (calculated as (100 - price) / 100) has risen to 4.8% now from just 3% in May. In other words, the market expects only one 0.25% cut over the next year (from today's level) rather than seven. Higher for longer is the new market consensus.

The market has repeatedly understated where the policy rate will end up over the last couple of years (i.e. dotted lines are below the actual solid line) which is ironic because it has tended to overstate the rate in the past.

At this point this is what the forward policy rate curve looks like. The solid line is the implied rate from market expectations and the dots are what the Fed expects. Over the next two years the rate is expected to peak around 5.5% (i.e. roughly one more hike) and then descend towards 3.5%.

Although it may seem odd to hold floating-rate assets given the expectation of lower rates in the future, this is also the view that would have prevented investors from holding these assets over the previous 18 months. The reality is that the market could easily be wrong now as it has been in the past and short-term rates could stay at current levels for longer or fall less than the market expects now.

Furthermore, the yield curve remains inverted, meaning that longer-term Treasury yields are lower than short-term yields. In other words, there is an opportunity cost to being in longer-duration assets.

It's also not correct to think that longer-term yields must necessarily fall if / once the Fed starts to cut since much depends on what the Fed does relative to today's expectations. In fact, longer-term rates could as easily rise, as they have in the last few weeks, if the economy remains buoyant.

Some Ideas

In this section we highlight some of the floating-rate assets we continue to like.

First up is the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) which allocates primarily to investment-grade CLO tranches. The fund's portfolio yield (on its website) is 9.9%.

Historically, investment-grade CLOs have been extremely resilient through down cycles owing to their very high level of subordination which is a buffer to defaults in the broader loan portfolio. S&P has no record of any BBB-rated CLO defaults. Similarly rated CLOs compare very favorably to their corporate counterparts as the chart below shows.

Next we like the Agency mortgage REIT Annaly Series I (NLY.PR.I) (NLY.PI). NLY.PI is technically not yet a floating-rate stock as it will float on SOFR in the middle of next year, unless redeemed.

We recently rotated from NLY.PF to NLY.PI as I offers a higher yield when it floats. It has outperformed NLY.PF since then so the yield pickup has fallen to around 0.3% - still attractive. Investors who are less patient to wait for a higher yield should look at NLY.PF which trades at a 10.4% yield today.

Finally, in the BDC space we like the Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), among others. The portfolio holds primarily floating-rate loans. Its net income has increased by 50% over the past year as the chart below shows. It has also outperformed the sector, delivering a 16% total NAV return over the past year. OBDC trades at a 12% yield and a 13% discount to book.

Takeaways

The market has been wrong before and short-term rates could remain elevated for an extended period of time. Even if we see a number of Fed cuts however, income securities with a floating-rate profile will remain attractive owing to their lower-duration profile and a currently inverted yield curve. These securities continue to have a place in a diversified income portfolio in the current environment.